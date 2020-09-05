Northern governors, Wase congratulate Mustapha at 64

The Northern Governors’ Forum and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, yesterday congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on his 64th birthday. The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, in Jos, lauded the celebrant for his commitment to assigned responsibilities. Lalong said: “As Northern Governors, we are proud to be associated with Barrister BossMustapha, whose passion for justice, peace and transparency has defined his conduct in public and private life where he has left good impression on many who have encountered him. “As Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he has provided leadership in managing the engine room of Government, thereby providing crucial impetus to implementation of President Buhari’s change agenda.” Meanwhile, Wase, in a birthday message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Umar Muhammad Puma, said the SGF was one among Nigerians who have truly committed their lives to service to humanity and the nation.
Related Articles
Ndigbo happy with withdrawal of splinter group’s registration – Ohanaeze
In his reaction, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said the new group was being used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igbo land, adding that the Nwodo- led Ohanaeze Ndigbo was able and intact. However, a former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, who spoke to Sunday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Medview board agrees to sell two aircraft to pay off debts
•Two directors resign The COVID-19 pandemic has found expression in the tough situation Nigerian airlines are currently faced with as the board of Medview Airline has agreed to sell two aircraft to offset its debts. In a notice published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said the decision was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tinubu: Papa Fasanmi was a true progressive
Papa Ayo Fasanmi’s long sojourn on earth was for the good of all. He walked at the vanguard of all democrats, freedom fighters and believers in true federalism. To have lived to the age of 94 was God’s gift not only to him and his family, but to this nation he loved so deeply. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)