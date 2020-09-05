Northern governors, Wase congratulate Mustapha at 64

The Northern Governors’ Forum and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, yesterday congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on his 64th birthday. The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, in Jos, lauded the celebrant for his commitment to assigned responsibilities. Lalong said: “As Northern Governors, we are proud to be associated with Barrister BossMustapha, whose passion for justice, peace and transparency has defined his conduct in public and private life where he has left good impression on many who have encountered him. “As Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he has provided leadership in managing the engine room of Government, thereby providing crucial impetus to implementation of President Buhari’s change agenda.” Meanwhile, Wase, in a birthday message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Umar Muhammad Puma, said the SGF was one among Nigerians who have truly committed their lives to service to humanity and the nation.

