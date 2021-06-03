Northern govs advocate stiff penalties for constitutional abuses

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) yesterday advocated for stiff penalties against anyone found guilty of abusing the constitution so as to protect its sanctity as the highest instrument of power and make it the main driver of Nigeria’s democratic journey. Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, stated this in Jos during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for the North Central Zone, Jos. Lalong said the review of the 1999 Constitution was a worthy cause that needed to be supported by all Nigerians as it could impact positively on good governance and service delivery to its citizens. He however observed that beyond amending the constitution, Nigerians must also take greater interest in how the constitution was implemented to avoid abuses that end up creating distortions and leading to agitations for more amendments.
