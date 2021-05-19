… Northern govs appeal for calm

The Northern Governors’ Forum has called for calm and dialogue in resolving the ongoing face-off between the Kaduna State Government and the organised labour over plans by the government to right-size its workforce. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham and issued to journalists yesterday in Jos, said the Forum is concerned about the impact of the strike on the state and its citizens. Lalong, while calling for dialogue and negotiations which is a long standing dispute mechanism in labour relations, the Northern Governors called for restraint and de-escalation of the situation to enable for amicable settlement of the issues in question.
