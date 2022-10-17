Northern govs congratulate Fayemi for successful tenure

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated the immediate past Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for a successful tenure and achievements.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Forum, in a statement yesterday by his Director of Press Makut Macham, said Fayemi discharged his duties with passion, commitment and excellence during his tenure.

According to him, the immediate past Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) executed many people-oriented projects to boost the development of the state. Lalong said this helped in ensuring a smooth transition with the emergence of BiodunOyebanjiashissuccessor.

He also said the former Minister of Solid Minerals Development took the NGF to a higher level by mobilising and galvanising all governors irrespective of their party affiliations towards addressing the security, economic and political challenges facing Nigeria.

Lalong recalled how Fayemi worked with his colleagues to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling COVID-19, the global economic crisis, insurgency and other national issues.

He commended the exgovernor for ensuring that state governments’ partnered with development agencies towards addressing health, education, empowerment and energy challenges among others for the benefit of their citizens.

While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Lalong assured him that the forum will continue to leverage his experience, wisdom and knowledge in working for the interest of its people and Nigerians at large.

The northern governors also congratulated Oyebanji, who succeeded Fayemi yesterday, urging him to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor by pursuing practical development and building bridges across the nation.

