Northern govs determined to tackle insecurity  – Lalong 

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong has said that they are working with Service Chiefs to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the zone.

Lalong disclosed this during a media parley held at Government House, Jos

He said: “We are seriously working with the Federal Government to tackle all kinds of insecurity affecting the Northern region.”

Lalong also reiterated their commitment to work in synergy with governors in other regions to promote harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and all ethnic nationalities.

“The governors are also partnering with traditional institutions, religious leaders, and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace, and security of the region and the country at large.

“We have resolved to put more effort to enhance the security and safety of all citizens. We urge security agencies to collaborate with the various state governments towards achieving this noble objective,” he said.

Lalong also said his adminstration is determined to tackle land grabbing in the state.

