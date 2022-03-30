News

Northern govs express sadness over Kaduna train attack

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Northern State Governors’ Forum has expressed deep sorrow and fury over the barbaric attack on a train along Kaduna- Abuja route by terrorists where some were passengers were killed, injured or kidnapped, describing the act as horrifying and totalling reprehensible. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, while reacting to the sad development in a Press statement yesterday, said the entire governors and people of the region as well as other Nigerians are distressed over the unfortunate attack on innocent commuters by terrorists who have demonstrated total disregard for human lives and compassion. He said while the Forum sympathises with the families of those killed as well as those kidnapped or injured, it condemns the terrorist act in totality and commends the armed forces for their quick intervention which prevented further escalation of the incident.

 

