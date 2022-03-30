Northern govs express sadness over Kaduna train attack

The Northern State Governors’ Forum has expressed deep sorrow and fury over the barbaric attack on a train along Kaduna- Abuja route by terrorists where some were passengers were killed, injured or kidnapped, describing the act as horrifying and totalling reprehensible. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, while reacting to the sad development in a Press statement yesterday, said the entire governors and people of the region as well as other Nigerians are distressed over the unfortunate attack on innocent commuters by terrorists who have demonstrated total disregard for human lives and compassion. He said while the Forum sympathises with the families of those killed as well as those kidnapped or injured, it condemns the terrorist act in totality and commends the armed forces for their quick intervention which prevented further escalation of the incident.
Related Articles
Convention: INEC’s letter a ‘red flag’ to intending APC aspirants – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the refusal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to honour the invitation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attend its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, as as well as monitor its National Convention scheduled for March 26, is a ‘red flag’ to intending aspirants on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria first African country to successfully prosecute piracy – UN
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The United Nations (UN) has commended the Federal Government for the first-ever successful prosecution of piracy-related case in Africa. Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Fathi Wali, conveyed the organisation’s position. This was as the UNODC boss applauded the country’s leadership role, as well […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kwara commences promotion interview for 1,736 civil servants
The Kwara State government has commenced the second phase of its 2019 promotion exercise for 1,736 civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies. “The second phase of the promotion exercise, which was to interview of 1,736 candidates commences today, September 29, 2020 and will last till November 4, 2020,” chairperson of the Kwara State Civil […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)