Northern govs, heroes of our presidential primary –S’West APC

The South West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the party’s northern governors were the ones who salvaged the party from avoidable crisis during the presidential primary. According to the national vice-chairman of the party in the zone, Isaac Kekemeke, the role played by the governors should inspire all tribes in the country on the need to see the unity of Nigeria as paramount.

Prior to the presidential primary of APC, 11 northern governors on the platform of the party had met and declared their support for a southern presidential candidate for the ruling party. In a statement, the APC National Vice-Chairman also maintained that the progressive governors, President Muhammadu Buhari as well as other leaders of the party deserve commendation for their effort at ensuring a successful primary devoid of crisis.

He said: “Through Wednesday 7th June to Thursday 8th June 2022, history was made in Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress re-invented by the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 general election. “We express our gratitude to Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the leader of the party, for deepening and entrenching internal democracy by insisting on a level-playing ground for all aspirants at the just-concluded APC national convention. Mr President clearly demonstrated that as a father, he is a friend to all and a foe to none.

“The northern governors deserve commendation for their altruistic and patriotic resolve to transfer presidential powers to southern Nigeria. They, indeed, piloted the Nigerian plane off bad weather with its imminent dangers. Their sacrificial position must inspire all irrespective of tribe, religion, and status to work for a united Nigeria.” Kekemeke added: “The South West APC appreciates our esteemed leaders and members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum for providing the critical leadership that birthed the victory that we all savour today. Thank you, progressive governors.

“The national chairman of the party Senator Abdulahi Adamu and the entire membership of the National Working Committee do not deserve any less gratitude and appreciation. They organised an open, fair, and transparent special convention for presidential primary election that has become a baffle for those who do not wish APC well. “Finally, we salute the courage, determination, sense of patriotism and high sense of duty of the delegates. They were the ultimate deciders and endworkers of this eventful victory. “The South West executive of our great party can safely assure the All Progressives Congress and Nigeria indeed, that the journey for a better, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria has just begun.”

