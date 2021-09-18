Metro & Crime

Northern govs, Ladoja, others storm Abeokuta for Bankole’s 80th birthday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two northern governors Friday stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Chief Alani Bankole, father of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

The governors were Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa.

They were joined at the event by the Governor of Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja; former Governor Mahmud Shinkafi of Zamfara, the registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and others.

Speaking at the event held at the Oluwo residence of Chief Bankole, Abiodun congratulated the former National Chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) on his new age, describing him as a phenomenon whose sunshine beams brightly across political spectrum of Nigeria and its traditional institutions.

Abiodun added that history will remember Bankole’s role in deepening the rich cultural heritage of his people.

He stated that Ogun is very proud of the elder statesman’s pivotal role in the development of Nigeria’s democracy which has become a reference point.

On his part, the Jigawa State governor described the celebrant as one of the detribalised elders who have mentored many political leaders and urged other Nigerians to emulate him.

In his response, Bankole appreciated the governors and charged them to continue to give their best for the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Youths protest SARS brutality, extortion, extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some youths yesterday protested against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at Ikeja, Lagos. The youth said the protest would hold for three days across Lagos State. The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, marched to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, through the Computer […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 2 policemen killed as another station burnt in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two police officers are believed to have been killed following another attack on a police station in Anambra State. The latest attack, which was said to have taken place at midnight on Wednesday, was on the Obosi Police Station. However, police personnel drafted from other parts of the state are presently on ground. This […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers, trains 300 PWDs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday distributed empowerment materials to people with phisical disabilities and special needs in Lagos State. The governor described the gesture as part of his administration’s Greater Lagos Agenda. According to Sanwo-Olu, his administration remains committed to leaving nobody behind in its socio-economic development. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica