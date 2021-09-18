Northern govs, Ladoja, others storm Abeokuta for Bankole’s 80th birthday

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two northern governors Friday stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Chief Alani Bankole, father of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

The governors were Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa.

They were joined at the event by the Governor of Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja; former Governor Mahmud Shinkafi of Zamfara, the registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and others.

Speaking at the event held at the Oluwo residence of Chief Bankole, Abiodun congratulated the former National Chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) on his new age, describing him as a phenomenon whose sunshine beams brightly across political spectrum of Nigeria and its traditional institutions.

Abiodun added that history will remember Bankole’s role in deepening the rich cultural heritage of his people.

He stated that Ogun is very proud of the elder statesman’s pivotal role in the development of Nigeria’s democracy which has become a reference point.

On his part, the Jigawa State governor described the celebrant as one of the detribalised elders who have mentored many political leaders and urged other Nigerians to emulate him.

In his response, Bankole appreciated the governors and charged them to continue to give their best for the country.

Like this: Like Loading...