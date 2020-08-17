Northern govs mourn defunct Gongola ex-gov, Wilberforce Juta

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has expressed sadness over the death of the former governor of the defunct Gongola State and former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Zimbabwe, Wil- berforce Juta.

Governor Lalong in a statement issued yesterday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, on behalf of the forum, described the late governor as a politician who served his people with loyalty and courage.

Lalong said the deceased contributed immensely to the development of the defunct Gongola State, particularly in the areas of education and human capital development during his term as deputy governor from 1979 and then governor in 1983.

He commiserated with the Juta family, friends and political associates as well as the entire people and Governments of Adamawa and Taraba states.

He also prayed God to grant his soul rest and comfort the family

