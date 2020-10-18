News

Northern Govs never called for resurrection of SARS, says Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Chairman Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong has denied reports attributed to him that Northern governors want the return of the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

He explained that there was no way the Northern governors will call for the resurrection of an already scrapped SARS as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and announced by Inspector General of Police, Mohamed Adamu.

Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham on Sunday in Jos, said his remarks during an interview with journalists at the Presidential Villa Abuja was misinterpreted where he was alleged to have said that Northern Governors want the return of the scrapped SARS.

“What I simply conveyed in the interaction with State House Correspondents was the need for deeper and wholistic reform of the entire policing architecture in the country and I stressed the fact that despite the condemnable atrocities by some members of the dissolved SARS, there are some among them that are good and performed their duties diligently, and as such there should not be blanket condemnation,” he said.
Dr. Macham explained that this is why Lalong cited the examples of some Northern governors who testified that the disbanded SARS contributed significantly to the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in their states.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the governor reiterates his deep support for the agitation of a wholistic reform of the policing architecture which has commenced with the scrapping of SARS and will continue to advocate for further reforms such as the rapid implementation of community policing for which he has been a strong advocate,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps Chinese loan probe Chair tackles colleague over comments

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai has faulted his Public Accounts committee counterpart, Hon. Wole Oke for discrediting the ongoing investigation of Chinese loans led by him. Ossai (PDP, Delta), in a press statement described Oke’s comments as “unparliamentary and false”. He also described […]
News

Land dispute: Court sacks Enugu’s panel of inquiry on Ugwuaji, Ogui Nike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Enugu State High Court yesterday halted the sitting of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry into land dispute in Ugwuaji community, Enugu South Local Government Area. Justice Cyprian Aja ordered the suspension of the panel’s sitting while ruling on a motion ex-parte in Suit No. E/464M/2020 brought by the applicants, Paul Anike and Chinenye Maduekwe […]
News

CMD, two others abducted in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen have kidnapped the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Idoani General Hospital in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The CMD, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun, was abducted on Monday night alongside a record officer with the hospital, Mrs. Foluke Ajibola, and another victim, yet to be identified at press time. Sources said the victims […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: