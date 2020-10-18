Northern Govs never called for resurrection of SARS, says Lalong

Chairman Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong has denied reports attributed to him that Northern governors want the return of the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

He explained that there was no way the Northern governors will call for the resurrection of an already scrapped SARS as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and announced by Inspector General of Police, Mohamed Adamu.

Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham on Sunday in Jos, said his remarks during an interview with journalists at the Presidential Villa Abuja was misinterpreted where he was alleged to have said that Northern Governors want the return of the scrapped SARS.

“What I simply conveyed in the interaction with State House Correspondents was the need for deeper and wholistic reform of the entire policing architecture in the country and I stressed the fact that despite the condemnable atrocities by some members of the dissolved SARS, there are some among them that are good and performed their duties diligently, and as such there should not be blanket condemnation,” he said.

Dr. Macham explained that this is why Lalong cited the examples of some Northern governors who testified that the disbanded SARS contributed significantly to the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in their states.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the governor reiterates his deep support for the agitation of a wholistic reform of the policing architecture which has commenced with the scrapping of SARS and will continue to advocate for further reforms such as the rapid implementation of community policing for which he has been a strong advocate,” he said.

