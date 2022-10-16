Northern Govs rejoice with Fayemi over successful Ekiti tenure

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has rejoiced with the outgone Governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum Dr. Kayode Fayemi for a successful tenure and record of achievements.

Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed and issued on Sunday in Jos by his Director of Press Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said Governor Fayemi discharged his duties with passion, commitment and excellence during his tenure.

He said Fayemi carried out many people-oriented projects that impacted the citizens of Ekiti State and put the state on the path of progress.

This he said assisted in ensuring a smooth transition with the emergence of Hon. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji who he hopes will carry on with the building process begun by Fayemi.

Lalong also said the former Chairman of the Governors Forum took the body to a higher level by mobilising and galvanising all governors irrespective of their party affiliations towards addressing the security, economic and political challenges of the nation.

He recalled among other things how Fayemi worked assiduously with his colleagues to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the impact of coronavirus pandemic, global economic crisis, insurgency, and other national issues.

