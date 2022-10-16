Politics

Northern Govs rejoice with Fayemi over successful Ekiti tenure

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comments Off on Northern Govs rejoice with Fayemi over successful Ekiti tenure

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has rejoiced with the outgone Governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum Dr. Kayode Fayemi for a successful tenure and record of achievements.

Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed and issued on Sunday in Jos by his Director of Press Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said Governor Fayemi discharged his duties with passion, commitment and excellence during his tenure.

He said Fayemi carried out many people-oriented projects that impacted the citizens of Ekiti State and put the state on the path of progress.

This he said assisted in ensuring a smooth transition with the emergence of Hon. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji who he hopes will carry on with the building process begun by Fayemi.

Lalong also said the former Chairman of the Governors Forum took the body to a higher level by mobilising and galvanising all governors irrespective of their party affiliations towards addressing the security, economic and political challenges of the nation.

He recalled among other things how Fayemi worked assiduously with his colleagues to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the impact of coronavirus pandemic, global economic crisis, insurgency, and other national issues.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

APGA: Umeoji’s camp expresses optimism

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Onitsha

Supporters of an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) aspirant for the governorship election in Anambra State, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, have said that the coast is becoming clearer for him to pick the party’s ticket.   Umeoji’s supporters expressed the optimism, when all secretaries of the party in the 326 wards of the state held a […]
Politics

Aborisade: Secession’ll not solve Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

      Femi Aborisade, a lawyer and human rights activist, in this this interview, speaks on Nigeria at 60 and issues of governance, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   What is your take on Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary?   The imposition of avoidable pains and pangs by the Federal Government on the economically overburdened […]
Politics

Adebayo: Criminals, govt officials, making fortunes of insecurity

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI

As Nigeria marches towards the general elections in 2023, several presidential candidates have been unveiling their manifestos and programmes to the electorate. In this interview, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that he and his party plan to do things differently if they get the mandate […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica