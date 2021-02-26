Northern govs step into Ortom, Bala’s feud

… not something significant – el-Rufai

The feud between the governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Senator Mohammed Bala would soon receive attention from the Northern Governors. The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who disclosed this yesterday, however said there was nothing significant about their differences.

The two governors have been on altercation over the Herdsmen use of AK- 47 for opening grazing. Bala had profiled the governor of Benue State for calling out the Fulani Herdsmen and accused him of responsible for the wrong profiling of the Fulani Herdsmen by Nigerians. Also, he opinied that the Fulani Herdsmen carry AK-47 for self defence. But his counterpart, the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, had accused his Bauchi State counterpart as a terrorist.

Since this started, some Northern governors have taken different positions. But reacting to the feud yesterday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, said there was nothing significant about it. He said that however, the governors will look into it. Asked what the governors are doing about the feud, El-rufai said: “I just left Kaduna.

We had a meeting of the Northern State Governors, Bauchi and Benue States Governors were there. It will be sorted out. There will always be differences in opinion but nothing fundamental.” Linking the governors feud to Farmers/Herdsmen crisis, the Kaduna State Governor said: “We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly. “The Northern State Governors Forum is committed ending the normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working.”

