Northern govs, TEKAN condemn murder of Deborah, call for justice

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and leadership of the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, known in Hausa as Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi a Nijeria (TEKAN) have condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who was killed on allegation of blasphemy.

Chairman of NGF and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said the governors were concerned about the development which is clearly an extra-judicial measure of addressing perceived infraction. Lalong in a press statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said any attempt to adopt self-help in addressing grievances, whether religious or otherwise, will only lead to further chaos that could threaten law and order as well as the general peace and security of the society.

While commiserating with the family of the victim, he said the Northern governors want security agencies to be allowed to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that the law takes its full course on anyone culpable.

The Northern governors also appealed for calm, following reports of the hijacking of a peaceful protest which later turned violent and led to the imposition of a curfew in the Sokoto metropolis. He also extended the support and commiserations of the Forum to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State over the incident even as they praised his proactive efforts to restore normalcy.

They assured him of their solidarity and prayers in dealing with the matter as well as ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to forestall future occurrence in any part of the region and nation at large.

The Forum also reminded citizens of the region and Nigerians of the need to continue to show love, tolerance and respect for one another irrespective of faith, ethnicity or other affiliations. Meanwhile, TEKAN, which comprises over 15 denominations in the northern states, said it is shocked with the terrible, tragic and gruesome murder of Deborah.

In a media statement issued yesterday, in Jos, by TEKAN President Rev Caleb Ahima and General Secretary, Very Rev Moses J Ebuga, said the irreligious and dastardly act must not be tolerated at all.

