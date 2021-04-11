News

Northern govs to IGP: Take proactive measures on security

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to pay attention to proactive measures in tackling crime in the country.

 

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State Barr Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Machan and issued to Journalists in Jos on Saturday described the appointment of the Acting IGP as well deserved considering his track record of diligent service to the nation  various police formations in the country.

 

While wishing him a successful tenure, Governor Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum will accord him all the necessary support to enable him provide the leadership needed for proactive policing that deters crime, effectively tracks criminals and generally attracts the goodwill of the public.

 

He said: “As Northern Gov ernors, we remain committed to Community Policing and any other measure that will lead to securing our region which has been bedeviled by different forms of insecurity.

 

We must work together to adopt new measures that will not only enable us overcome these challenges, but also remain on top of the situation by preventing criminals from carrying out their nefarious activities”.

 

Lalong said the Northern Governors are particularly concerned that the farming season is at hand and many farmers may be discouraged from cultivating their farms if crimes such as banditary, kidnapping and insurgency are not brought to an end.

 

The Northern Governors Forum Chairman called on Nigerians to support the Acting IGP and the entire security architecture for a more secure natio

