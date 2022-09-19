News

Northern Govs, traditional rulers’ call for state police, constitutional amendment, a great relief – Southern Govs

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The Southern Governors Forum has described as a great relief the call by their counterparts in the Northern part of the country as well as traditional rulers in the region for state police and constitutional amendment.

According to the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the latest move from the northern axis was a pointer that the Federal Government can longer secure the country alone.

Akeredolu in a statement he personally signed maintained that the northern governors and the traditional rulers should be applauded for their courage.

He said: “The Southern Governors Forum received with great relief the news of the resolution of the 19 Northern State Governors and Northern Traditional Rulers Council to call for the immediate establishment of state police to address the continued insecurity challenges in the country.

“Their decision to support the call for constitutional amendment to reflect the current realities could not have come at a better time than now when the confidence in the capacity of the Federal Government to secure the country appears shaky.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

