Northern govs. , traditional rulers endorse censorship of social media

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional rulers rose from their meeting in Kaduna with a tacit support for the control of the social media, saying that it has become a vehicle for spreading fake news.

 

The meeting, which also had in attendance, the Chief of staff to the president, Dr. Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other ministers, also raised the alarm that the #ENDSARS protest was hijacked to bring about the separation of the country.

 

The resolution paper read to journalists by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum also called for strict watch over the Federal Capital Territory, “to guide against unwarranted and destructive protests to safeguard critical assets of the nation”.

 

The meeting, which was held under closed door, resolved to further engage with the critical stakeholders of the North and work for the unity of the country.

 

Lalong said, after extensive deliberations, the meeting resolved that they appreciated the roles of Traditional rulers in containing the menace of #Endsars protests in the north and “Collectively agreed that traditional rulers be given formal roles in the governance architecture of the country.”

