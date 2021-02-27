News

Northern govs vow to tighten security at schools, borders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) rose from their meeting in Kaduna with a resolve to work closely with security agencies to tighten security at schools and borders. This was part of the resolution reached at their meeting with Northern traditional rulers and a delegation from the Federal Government in Kaduna on Thursday.

The communique read to journalists by the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and made available to newsmen resolved to “work assiduously and jointly with the Federal Government in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country to create conducive atmosphere for socio-political economic growth and development of the country.”

The forum also reiterated its “commitments to work in synergy with their Southern counterparts and appealed to their colleagues to extend their presence in the northern part of the country in order to enable harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and other ethnic nationalities.”

They also resolved to “partner with the traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large.” Part of the communique said the governors “resolved to put more efforts in enhancing the security and safety of all schools within their domains and therefore, urged the Nigerian Security Agencies to collaborate with the various States Governments towards achieving this noble objective.

“The Forum resolved to address all humanitarian challenges facing the internally displaced persons through provision of enabling facilities and re-integration back to their communities. “The Forum resolved that all the States would work in synergy with the security agencies to address the intra and inter border porousity in order to arrest illicit/illegal border movement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PSC: A’Court nullifies Police Act 2020 provision, recruitment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Court of Appeal has declared as unconstitutional and void the Police Act 2020, enacted in September this year, as it affects the constitutional mandate of the Police Service Commission (PSC). According to the commission, the appellate court held that the said provision of the Act was in conflict with paragraph 30 Part 1 of […]
News

Court restrains Debt Management Office from paying N628m to oil firm

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Saliu Saidu of a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday granted a Mareva Order restraining the Debt Management Office (DMO) from paying an oil firm, Vine Oil & Gas Ltd and a businessman, Ben Chukwujama, the sum of N628 million standing to their credit at Sterling Bank. The judge made the order following an […]
News

Tears of Akwete cloth weavers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Akwete cloth is a uniquely weaved cloth that originated from Akwete community in Abia State. It is an industry owned by women only. Since the 15th century, they have been weaving the cloths, but lament that except the late Sam Mbakwe administration in old Imo State, they have been denied of government’s support. EMMANUEL IFEANYI […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica