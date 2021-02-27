Northern govs vow to tighten security at schools, borders

The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) rose from their meeting in Kaduna with a resolve to work closely with security agencies to tighten security at schools and borders. This was part of the resolution reached at their meeting with Northern traditional rulers and a delegation from the Federal Government in Kaduna on Thursday.

The communique read to journalists by the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and made available to newsmen resolved to “work assiduously and jointly with the Federal Government in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country to create conducive atmosphere for socio-political economic growth and development of the country.”

The forum also reiterated its “commitments to work in synergy with their Southern counterparts and appealed to their colleagues to extend their presence in the northern part of the country in order to enable harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and other ethnic nationalities.”

They also resolved to “partner with the traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large.” Part of the communique said the governors “resolved to put more efforts in enhancing the security and safety of all schools within their domains and therefore, urged the Nigerian Security Agencies to collaborate with the various States Governments towards achieving this noble objective.

“The Forum resolved to address all humanitarian challenges facing the internally displaced persons through provision of enabling facilities and re-integration back to their communities. “The Forum resolved that all the States would work in synergy with the security agencies to address the intra and inter border porousity in order to arrest illicit/illegal border movement.

