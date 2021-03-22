News

Northern govs’re determined to tackle insecurity – Lalong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Musa Pam Jos Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday said that the northern governors are determined to tackle insecurity in the region. He said the governors were working with the service chiefs to put an end to the challenge that had continued to bedevil the region.

 

Lalong disclosed this during a media parley at the Government House, Jos He said: “We are seriously working with the Federal Government to tackle all kinds of insecurity affecting the northern region.”

The governor also reiterated the commitment of the governors to work in synergy with governors of other regions to promote harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and all ethnic nationalities in the country.

 

“The governors are also partnering with traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large.

 

“We have resolved to put more efforts to enhance the security and safety of all citizens; we urge security agencies to collaborate with the various state governments towards achieving this noble objective.

 

Lalong also said his administration was determined to tackle the challenge of land grabbing in the state.

 

According to him, the state government recently came up with the anti-land grabbing, kidnapping and cultism bill, which had been passed into law by the House of Assembly.

 

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and watch our people terrorised by criminals, who are clearly out to cause mayhem, he further added.

 

He said his administration had relocated so many internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes and would continue to care for the needs of the people of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CACOVID Provides Activity Updates, Reveals Plans to Empower Youths and Businesses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Coalition Against COVID-19(CACOVID), a private sector alliance formed for the sole purpose of eradicating coronavirus from Nigeria, has announced updates of its fully owned activities as well as intentions to support the government’s efforts in rebuilding the nation’s economy. This follows the mayhem caused by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protests, resulting in […]
News

Sen. Stephen Odey senator Representing Cross River North!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*JARIGBE’S SO CALLED APPEAL JUDGEMENT ANOTHER RUSE * Jarigbe court of Appeal judgment is only another ploy to hoodwink his gullible supporters as the matter has nothing to do with Senator Dr Odey. Recall that Jarigbe has been running from one court to another with the name of one of his boys John Alaga to […]
News

India’s coronavirus cases cross 8m, with 120, 000 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  India’s confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 8 million on Thursday with daily infections dipping to the lowest level this week, as concerns grew over a major Hindu festival season and winter setting in. India’s trajectory is moving toward the worst-hit country, the United States, which has over 8.8 million cases, reports The Associated Press. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica