Northern govs’re determined to tackle insecurity – Lalong

Musa Pam Jos Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday said that the northern governors are determined to tackle insecurity in the region. He said the governors were working with the service chiefs to put an end to the challenge that had continued to bedevil the region.

Lalong disclosed this during a media parley at the Government House, Jos He said: “We are seriously working with the Federal Government to tackle all kinds of insecurity affecting the northern region.”

The governor also reiterated the commitment of the governors to work in synergy with governors of other regions to promote harmonious and peaceful coexistence among citizens and all ethnic nationalities in the country.

“The governors are also partnering with traditional institutions, religious leaders and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace and security of the region and the country at large.

“We have resolved to put more efforts to enhance the security and safety of all citizens; we urge security agencies to collaborate with the various state governments towards achieving this noble objective.

Lalong also said his administration was determined to tackle the challenge of land grabbing in the state.

According to him, the state government recently came up with the anti-land grabbing, kidnapping and cultism bill, which had been passed into law by the House of Assembly.

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and watch our people terrorised by criminals, who are clearly out to cause mayhem, he further added.

He said his administration had relocated so many internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes and would continue to care for the needs of the people of the state.

