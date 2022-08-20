Northern Group: Anti-Muslim allegations against Obi not true

Our Correspondent

A Northern group based in Anambra State, has described as untrue allegations that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, demolished some Mosques in Onitsha during his tenure as governor of the South East state.

This is as the group also clarified that the LP presidential flag-bearer, did not chase Hausa people out of Onitsha, as is being alleged in some quarters.

In its reaction to the allegation in a statement, the northern group operating under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups in Anambra State, said the claim was a desperate attempt to use religion and ethnicity to woo unmerited votes to themselves.

Noting that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate had himself reacted to the allegation in 2018 prior to the 2019 election where he was vice presidential candidate,the northern group wondered why such an issue would still rear its ugly head when he had dismissed it earlier as ‘sheer fabrication, wicked and inhuman’.

The group, in the statement signed by its Chairman, Alhajji Mohammed Isa Jalo, and Women’s Coordinator, said contrary to the claim, its members have lived peacefully in the state for more than four decades.

The group said: “Our attention has been drawn to a deliberate, malicious campaign of calumny against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi ,by some politicians, who may have lost touch with real issues for campaigns.

“They alleged that Mr Peter Obi had anti-North stands, when he was governor of Anambra State.

“We are surprised that this unfounded allegation and malicious claim have gone some steps further, rather resulted to name dropping despite several rebuttals by very credible Nigerians on the same subject matter.

“We wish to state here categorically that as Northerners, who have been living here in Anambra State for over twenty years,His Excellency,Mr Peter Obi, did not demolish Mosques and never sent our Muslim Brothers out of Anambra State during his tenure as the governor.

“Without mincing words, we wish to say here that nothing can be more untrue and outright mischief like this allegation.

“Our members have been living in Anambra State, before Peter Obi became the governor of the state, and have remained in the state till this moment, doing their legitimate businesses.

“If we may ask,who are the Muslims or Northerners that Peter Obi sent away during his tenure as the governor?

“As a matter of fact his government remains one of the friendliest administrations to the northerners and Hausa communities, in particular, in the state.”

