…Northern group gives Uzodinma 2 weeks to fish out killers

Barely 24 hours after the gruesome murder of a former presidential aide and an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, a group, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has warned that it will declare Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, a persona non grata in the North, if Gulak’s killers were not brought to book.

The group also insisted that the Imo State government must give an account of those who killed Gulak, pointing out that the continuous killing of northerners and destruction of security facilities in the state would no longer be tolerated.

In a statement, issued by the organisation’s National President, Isah Abubakar, the group said the Federal Government must be alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties, if the prevailing situation must not degenerate into a civil war.

The statement reads: “It’s so pathetic and sad- dened (sic) the continuous killing and lawlessness going on in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

The government of Imo State most (sic) give an account of those who kill (sic) Gulak, the continuous killing of Northern and destruction of security facilities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated, the Federal Government most (sic) raise to it constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties and most (sic) act appropriately so as to avoid this been (sic) escalated to civil war, the government should take note that we will not aloud (sic) the killer of Ahmed Gulak to go unpunished, the Imo State Governor who is the chief Security officer most (sic) bring the people involved in this assassination to justice.

“Let us state categorically that the North youth will do everything within her power to force the government of Imo State to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice, the Imo State governor and other South-East Governor (sic) should take note that we shall not accept the continued killing of Northern and Northern elite in there region, as we shall take revenge henceforth, the Governor of Imo have (sic) two week (sic) to carry out this investigation or we shall declared (sic) him persona non grata across the entire Northern soil.”

