Northern group slams Malami for allegedly instigating EFCC against Orji Kalu

A northern group, Arewa Solidarity and Peace M o v e m e n t (ASPM), has launched an attack on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) for allegedly instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. This came barely 24 hours after Igbo Progressive Initiative (IPI) accused the AGF of instigating the anti-graft agency against the former Abia State governor. IPI had alleged that the EFCC, supervised by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, had made efforts to frustrate the credibility of Kalu believed to have President Muhammadu Buhari’s backing for 2023 presidential election. Reacting to IPI’s statement, ASPM’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Inuwa Sambo, queried Malami for the witch hunt against the legislator. Sambo said: “Malami is acting like an Emperor to the disappointment of many northerners by the witch hunt against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who has sacrificed so much for the unity of Nigeria. “If Abubakar Malami is doing it out of his hatred for Igbo, he should be reminded that Orji Kalu is as dear to us as he is to other regions for his contributions and peaceful disposition to nationbuilding. “We are condemning AGF Abubakar Malami for instigating the EFCC against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. It is a big distraction to Nigerians and his office. Trying to distract Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is totally unacceptable to members of ASPM. “We are therefore ap- pealing to Malami to immediately withdraw the politically motivated charges against the Chief Whip of the Senate. “To the best of our knowledge, Kalu is a nation-builder, bridgebuilder and successful businessman who did well for himself before venturing into politics.”

