Northern group slams Malami for allegedly instigating EFCC against Orji Kalu

A northern group,  Arewa Solidarity and Peace Movement (ASPM), has launched a blistering attack on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami  (SAN) for allegedly instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

This came barely 24 hours after Igbo Progressive Initiative (IPI) accused the AGF of instigating the anti-graft agency against the former Abia State governor.

IPI had alleged that the EFCC supervised by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation had made efforts to frustrate the credibility of Kalu believed to have President Muhammadu Buhari’s backing for the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to IPI’s statement, ASPM’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Inuwa Sambo, queried Malami for the witch hunt against legislators.

Sambo said: “Malami is acting like an emperor to the disappointment of many northerners by the witch hunt against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who has sacrificed so much for the unity of Nigeria.

“If Abubakar Malami is doing it out of his hatred for Igbo, he should be reminded that Orji Kalu is as dear to us as he is to other regions for his contributions and peaceful disposition to nation-building.

“We are condemning AGF Abubakar Malami for instigating the EFCC against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. It is a big distraction to Nigerians and his office. Trying to distract Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is totally unacceptable to members of ASPM.

“We are therefore appealing to Malami to immediately withdraw the politically motivated charges against the Chief Whip of the Senate.

“To the best of our knowledge, Kalu is a nation-builder, bridge-builder and successful businessman who did well for himself before venturing into politics.”

METRO (pix: Okowa)

Deputy Speaker seeks support for Okowa

Gabriel Choba, Ughelli

Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) Deputy Speaker  Ochor C. Ochor yesterday urged  Deltans, particularly the President-Generals of the nine clans in Ukwuani Local Government Area to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s efforts to develop the state.

Ochor, who gave the advice during a courtesy call by the President-Generals in Ukwani, said though the state government had much to do in the development of the communities, the communities, through the various development unions or committees, have much to contribute, especially in the area of peace building.

Ochor said: “I will ask you to continue to contribute to the sustenance of peace in your various communities, you have been doing that, but I have to encourage you to do more, do not be tired.

“The development of a place most times is left in the hands of the government of the day, which you will agree with me, our amiable governor has done by touching many communities in Ukwuani development project. such development, we all know, will not be sustained without the communities, which as leaders of the development unions you have very vital roles to play.”

The leader of the group, Comrade Lucky Agalaga, told the Deputy Speaker that their visit was to give their support to him as the political leader in the area as well as show the same support to Okowa.

They promised to work with the traditional institutions in their various communities to ensure peaceful co-existence in the area.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

