News

Northern groups back CBN gov, Emefiele on repositioning of economy

A coalition of northern groups under the auspices of Northern Advocacy Groups, yesterday threw their weight behind the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, following calls for his resignation by another northern group. The group disclosed this in an address jointly signed by Alhaji Mohamed Bashir Ali of the Northern Professional Forum; Hajia Fatima Abubakar of the Arewa Business Women League and Yusuf Yahaya of the Arewa Patriotic and Anti-Corruption Network, at a media conference held in Abuja. Speaking against the backdrop of calls by some groups for the resignation of the apex bank’s governor, the coalition said it was in support of Emefiele and his management team in CBN and their effort to stabilise the naira and grow foreign reserves for the nation.

The group said it was on a patriotic motive to disabuse the minds of the public on misrepresented issues and claims of infractions on the Governor of Central Bank leading to a call for his resignation by same hired and sponsored discontented elements whose aim was to distract and unsettle the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. “It is unfortunate to observe that the misrepresentation and falsehoods emanated from some legislators, who believe that pulling Emefiele down will culminate into their political god-father having access to Nigeria’s money for his presidential ambition.

“It is regrettable that these persons feel that it is wise to tarnish and ridicule the outstanding effort of CBN just to gain the support of the President and seize power. “We hereby call on those who find it profitable to peddle wrong information to stop. This act is unpopular, uncharitable and should not be associated with northern interest. “We hereby state emphatically that any act designed to frustrate the efforts of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to restore the economy from its downward slope orchestrated by fall and unstable price of crude oil and the advent of COVID-19 pandemic will be opposed.”

Our Reporters

