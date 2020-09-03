News

Northern lawyers dissociate selves from splinter Bar

… declares support for NBA

Northern lawyers from about 40 branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday declared their support for a one United NBA. The groups, at the end of a stakeholders meeting on the state of the nation, held at the NBA headquarters in Abuja, distanced itself from the so called splinter group and urged members and all legal practitioners in the country to rally round the new leadership to ensure that the original aspirations of the body was realized. A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting was presented to newsmen by the Acting Chairman of Arewa Lawyers Forum, Elisha Kura, SAN. According to him: “We, the undersigned individuals, who are Chairmen of the various branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that make up the Northern Geopolitical Zone as defined in the NBA Constitution 2015, and other senior members of the Bar have today Wednesday 2nd September 2020 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, met with the NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata, and the National Officers of the NBA.

“We have unanimously agreed to support his leadership of the NBA, and we hereby restate our true allegiance to the NBA and dissociate ourselves from the “New NBA” or any splitter group whatsoever making the waves in recent weeks as a new association/body of lawyers in Nigeria

Our Reporters

