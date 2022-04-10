News

Northern leaders caution Soyinka on Omisore, APC

Stakeholders in the politics of the North-East geo-political zone have condemned the spate of criticisms against the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying it was in bad faith.

The leaders in a statement in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, took exception to the posturing on account of the inability of his benefactor to hijack the national leadership of the party, which he fears will deny the former South-South governor the opportunity to become the presidential candidate of the party without any positive track record of performance in governance. “Senator Omisore is a patriot, a thinker and a fighter for good causes.’’

 

The statement cited Omisore for honesty, industry and patriotism. The stakeholders in a statement by the chairman of North-East Unity and Advancement Forum (NEUAF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, commended the APC National Secretary for his invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s development and the challenging task of nation-building.

 

“The current posturing of Prof. Wole Soyinka is totally in bad taste and drips with malice. He is attacking Omisore, Muhammadu Buhari and members of the ruling party for electing Omisore as the party’s National Secretary.

The statement emphasised Omisore’s rich and inspiring profile, meritorious services to the nation and humanity, peaceful disposition and gentility.

 

