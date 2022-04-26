News

Northern, Middle belt Youths petition US, UK over insecurity in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Disturbed over the rising insecurity in Northern Nigeria, youths drawn from the middle belt and the north under the auspices International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable Nigeria, otherwise known as “Generation NEXT,” have petitioned the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) Embassies in Nigeria, as they seek an end to the destruction of lives and alleged human rights abuse.

Representative of the Association, Olasunmbo Ojomu, in the petition addressed to the Mary Beth Leonard and Catriona Laing, US Ambassador and British High Commissioner respectively, requested a town hall meeting to be convened by both governments to discuss the issues of religious freedom, human rights and freedom of expression alleged to be ongoing in the region.

The petition, which was sighted by newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the town hall meeting would provide an opportunity for the affected communities to share their shocking stories to the world, as the insecurity in the North has led to destruction of communities, sources of livelihood and death of thousands of people.

The youths while querying the decision of the US Department of State to delist Nigeria from a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), demanded its reversal as they insist that the decision encourages the Nigerian government to continue in its dereliction of duties to promote and protect religious freedom, human rights and freedom of expression.

He said: “We were shocked and disappointed when the US government removed Nigeria from the list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC). The CPC designation had obligated the Nigerian government to be accountable to the global community, but the ongoing violence, kidnappings and deaths in the Middle Belt and Northern Nigeria have been occurring for over 20 years and the global community seems to be silent about it.

“Boko Haram/ISWAP/Ansaru, along with Fulani militants and bandits have being joined by foreign-fighters to unleash terror on the people, devastating lives, farmlands and villages, majority of whom are Christians.

“Leah Sharibu and hundreds of other women, girls and boys are in captivity, while the government is unable or unwilling to do anything. Millions of people are displaced from their homes/communities and are living in IDP camps because of insecurity.

“Over 13 million children, primary to secondary, are afraid or unable to attend schools because of increasing attacks on school facilities. This disruption of education compounds Nigeria’s insecurity woes. Freedom of expression and human rights violations against individuals like Luka Binniyat, Rev Jonah Gangas and Nnamdi Kanu, who are wrongly accused and imprisoned, serve to silence opposition and criticism.

“EndSARS protest crackdown has lacked accountability and remains inconclusive, as Nigerian authorities continue to deny reports and have not ensured that those implicated in the abuses against protesters will ever be held accountable.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC lacks moral justification to condemn Obiano over LG election-APGA Media Warriors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has lashed out the All Progressives Congress, APC, Anambra State over its recent statement seeking EFCC probe of Governor Obiano over non conduct of local government election in the state.   Obigwe in a statement released in Onitsha yesterday said APC as a party apart from […]
News

INEC CVR: Yiaga Africa faults movement, restrictions of citizens

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa has raised concerns over challenges observed in the first and second week of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), which began with online pre-registration in June. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on July 26 commenced physical registration of voters after announcing 66 per cent of registration recorded […]
News

FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, for Easter

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

To ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31, and terminate on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica