Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Records 2% revenue drop as borrowings rise to N1.63bn

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills posted a 2 percent revenue drop at the end of its financial year ended March 31, 2021 even as its exposure to banks increased to about N1.63billion. Total revenue in the review financial year stood at N8.66billion compared to N8.84billion recorded in the preceding audited financial year ended 2020. The company however recorded a net profit of N69.92million as against N64.64million as at March 31, 2020, representing an increase of 8.2 percent. Net profit was buoyed by reduction in cost of sales in the review financial period which dropped from N7.69billion to N7.87billion.

General and administrative expenses also were cut from about N512million to about N490million, both impacting positively on profit. There is hope for shareholders of the company to get dividend from their investment as Earnings per Share inched higher from 36kobo to 39kobo at the end of the financial year.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc is a milling company in Nigeria which mills wheat and other grains and sells its products under the Golden Penny brand name. Products produced by Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc include wheat flour, semovita, wheat offal, masaflour, germ flour, masavita and corn offal. Its retail and wholes range for banking and confectionary includes Golden Penny flour, Golden Penny sugar and Golden Penny rice.

