Northern patriots: Investment in technology'll address insecurity

The Federal Government has been urged to invest in technology, as part of measures to deal with the numerous security challenges besetting the country.
Members of the Northern Patriots, who made the call, Monday, said the complexity of crime and criminality in contemporary society, has made the resort to technology more urgent and compelling.
Another issue which the Northern group said deserved attention, was the perceived non-adherence to the federal character principle in the appointment of service and security chiefs
The patriots, who claimed to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies, appealed to the Commander-in-Chief to engage in periodic review of appointments, especially in security architecture, until thr expected outcomes were realised.
A statement by the National Coordinator of the group, Dr  Balarab Wudil, reads in part: “As a group of patriotic elements in the North, we decry the high rate of insecurity in our region and the damage it poses  to national security.
“We humbly appeal to our dear and listening president, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to correct the perceived ills in our national life immediately with a view to giving every part of the country a sense of belonging and getting our country to work better.
“We condemn the fate of the 39 students of College of Forestry, Afaka, who have remained in the captivity of  their abductors, since they were forcefully taken away.
“It is important for the President to immediately restructure the country’s security architecture, for optimal results.
“Mr. President must address all issues of insecurity and injustice now before we have ourselves to blame.”

