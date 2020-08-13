News

Northern patriots show appreciation to Buhari, say President has liberated 5 North-East States from terrorists

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for stamping out Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in five states in the North-East.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nuruddeen Dodo said Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States are experiencing a new lease of life, thanks to the president.

According to the group, President Buhari has so far kept his campaign promise of ending insurgency across the region.

With sustained onslaught by the troops and cooperation of all relevant stakeholders, the northern patriots assured that Borno too will be free from pockets of attacks as being experienced.

“The Coalition of Northern Patriots is using this press conference to profusely thank Mr President, President Muhammadu Buhari on his gigantic efforts of totally riding Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States of Boko Haram terrorism,” the statement reads.

” The Coalition of Northern Patriots as critical stakeholders is aware of the tremendous efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari towards seeing to an end of the Boko Haram crisis in Borno State as the last remaining state in Nigeria for the administration to fulfil 100 per cent of its promise in 2015. This much is evidenced in the renewed onslaught by the Nigerian military against the remnants of the Boko Haram terror group and a complete overhaul of strategies by the security architecture.

” This is also on the heels that the Nigerian Military was able to corner the remaining Boko Haram members in their hideouts in Borno State and as the Chief of Army Staff has been leading the final onslaught. This is a welcome development, and we wish to state that baring all unforeseen circumstances, Boko Haram would be routed out of Borno State through the concerted efforts of the various security agencies.

“We also wish to appreciate MR President who has indeed lived up to expectations in the war against terrorism. His commitment and passion towards ending the Boko Haram insurgency have come at a great sacrifice to him and his family.”

While saluting the brave troops and the security chiefs for this feat, the group called on the Borno State government and all relevant stakeholders to join hands with the president in his efforts to address the threats posed by the remnants of Boko Haram in the state.

Going further, CNP, however, warned persons and groups secretly extending covert support to Boko Haram in Borno to “desist from such ignoble enterprises.”

The statement further cautioned international NGOs in operation in the state to quit engaging in acts that would jeopardize the efforts of the Nigerian Military in their various operations.

