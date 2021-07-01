arewa consultative forum acf
News

Northern unemployment: Time bomb waiting to explode – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…urges Northerners to be on alert over secessionist agitations

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday came down hard on the governors from the region, saying they have refused to address the negative socio-economic situation concerning youths from the zone a development that has pushed many of them into criminality. ACF noted that the unemployment situation in the region coming from the lack of industrial development has rendered the youths a time bomb that can explode any given moment.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), of the ACF, Ambassador Shehu Malami, who made this known at the 2nd meeting of the Board in Kaduna, on Wednesday then tasked the northern governors to industrialise the region as well as establish financial institutions to facilitate employment and development. According to the ACF, BOT Chairman the negative effects of the nation’s economy is more pronounced in the north than any part of the country, calling on the governors to act to rectify it. He also blamed the bad economy on ineffective and inefficient monetary policies of the government which has led to the current, “hyper-inflationary trends stiffing the economic and industrial growths and wellbeing of our people”. According to him: “It appears that our leadership in the north is yet to understand and appreciate the bad situation of our youths.

They are a time bomb which can explode at any given moment. “It is utterly injurious and catastrophic to delay any action to salvage them from lethargy, drugs and substance abuse and despondency, banditry and many more vices we can think of. “No sensible being will be happy to rely on any form of palliative. Every average person wants to earn his living. Our leaders must show enough seriousness on the future well-being of the youth. They must find the way and means to encourage them in productive activities. “As critical stakeholders, it behooves on us to conscientiously address our state governments in the north to take decisive actions towards industrialising the region. Northern governors and persons of means should be in a position to establish banking and other financial institutions to facilitate growth and development.”

On insecurity, Malami regretted that despite ACF’s concern: “Boko Haram insurgency, Fulani killings and kidnappings, herders/ farmers face off, and other insurgent groups masquerading as Fulani, have come to pose a more security challenges facing the government and citizens, particularly in the north.” On the secessionist agitations, the BOT Chairman said: “While we do not harbour any fears for all these gimmicks, we must seriously be on our guard to stem any untoward moves from any group on our region.”

Our Reporters

