Northern women to Buhari: Rescue Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu, others too

Northern Women groups under the Leah Sharibu Foundation and Women Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State Chapter, has given President Muhammadu Buhari one week to rescue the remaining 112 Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others still in captivity of Boko Haram before Christmas. President, Leah Foundation Dr. Gloria Puldu, issued the ultimatum during a protest in Jos on Saturday.

 

The protest was christened: “Christian Women demand the immediate release of Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls and all other women and girls in captivity.”

 

Puldu commended President Muhammadu Buhari and efforts of security men towards the successful rescue and safe return of the students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, who were abducted and released within six days.

 

“We are here today in tears as Women from Northern Nigeria to speak to Nigerian Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to use the same method of rescuing the Kankara Boys in six days to rescue the 112 Chikbok girls who have been in capacity for over six years, Leah Sharibu who has been in capacity for almost three years and other women and girls in captivity.”

 

Puldu noted that Nigerian women have been crying for six years in pains and urging President Buhari to use the same method of negotiation used for the release of the boys to rescue the remaining girls and women in capacity.

 

Also speaking the Chairman Women Wing CAN Plateau State Chapter Mrs. Rhoda Jahota urged President Buhari to secure the release of the girls before Christmas

