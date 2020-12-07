News

Northern youth group tackles NLC over Accountant General’s sack call

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A group, the Northern Youth Assembly, has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against insisting on having the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idiris, sacked on account of reaching 60 years of age, insisting that his appointment is political and he is not a Civil Servant.
The Assembly said: “While we understand that this is a deliberate attempt to spark unnecessary confusion about an issue that is already constitutionally very clear, we feel duty bound to set the records straight.”
The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Assembly, Muhammad Hussaini Bauchi, said in a statement on Monday: “It is quite obvious that this misleading campaign was inspired by old political prejudices, because the current AGF Ahmed Idris hails from the much despised Northern extraction.”
He said further: “After our careful examination of all the pedestrian arguments being bandied on the media, notably the desperate move to convert the traditions of a political appointment into civil service rules, we wish to make our unequivocal position  clear at this point.
“And unlike the apologists of this hasty campaign to forcefully boot out AGF Ahmed Idris through the back-door, we would rely on the provisions of the constitution, which makes both the appointment and renewal of the tenure of the appointment of the AGF a prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
He added: “It is common knowledge that the AGF is currently serving as a political appointed but not a civil servant that should retire at the age of 60. It logically follows, that his appointment in 2015 was projected as a civil servant who served within the age bracket of a mandatory retirement age of 60 years, and a enjoyed the tenure within the mainstream civil service guidelines supervised under the office of the Head of Civil Service.
“His re – appointment for a second term in June last year, was predicated under Section 9(1),(2), (3) of the 1999 Construction where the President is empowered to appoint any person into any position of authority regardless of the age bracket, and therefore prompted the second appointment through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation then what is the fuss about retirement age here?”
Muhammad noted that it is surprising that these unions and groupings are fighting a lost battle against the AGF and their sponsors are chasing shadows and leaving the substance.
“If they are not out for cheap recognition or hiding behind a questionable campaign of calumny to secure the AGF’s office for their kinsmen, they should have been more holistic in their approach,” he added.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Lekki Shooting: CNN carried out a hatchet job on the Army – International journalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The report by Cable News Network (CNN) on the shooting at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos was a “poor” hatchet job targeted at the Nigerian Army, the International Institute for Investigative Journalism (IIIJ) has said.  In an electronic statement signed by special rapporteur, Francois Deburoiche, on Wednesday, the IIIJ said it came to this conclusion following a careful […]
News Top Stories

Kano approves N2bn Inland Dry Port project

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO Kano State executive council has approved N2,300,000,604.24 billion for the provision of critical infrastructure at the proposed site of the Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.   Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Government House, Kano, Commissioner for […]
News Top Stories

NAF promotes 107 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced the promotion of a total of 107 senior officers to the next ranks, in an exercise it said was approved by its council. A breakdown of the promotion shows that 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres), who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: