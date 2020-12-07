Northern youth group tackles NLC over Accountant General’s sack call

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A group, the Northern Youth Assembly, has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against insisting on having the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idiris, sacked on account of reaching 60 years of age, insisting that his appointment is political and he is not a Civil Servant.

The Assembly said: “While we understand that this is a deliberate attempt to spark unnecessary confusion about an issue that is already constitutionally very clear, we feel duty bound to set the records straight.”

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Assembly, Muhammad Hussaini Bauchi, said in a statement on Monday: “It is quite obvious that this misleading campaign was inspired by old political prejudices, because the current AGF Ahmed Idris hails from the much despised Northern extraction.”

He said further: “After our careful examination of all the pedestrian arguments being bandied on the media, notably the desperate move to convert the traditions of a political appointment into civil service rules, we wish to make our unequivocal position clear at this point.

“And unlike the apologists of this hasty campaign to forcefully boot out AGF Ahmed Idris through the back-door, we would rely on the provisions of the constitution, which makes both the appointment and renewal of the tenure of the appointment of the AGF a prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He added: “It is common knowledge that the AGF is currently serving as a political appointed but not a civil servant that should retire at the age of 60. It logically follows, that his appointment in 2015 was projected as a civil servant who served within the age bracket of a mandatory retirement age of 60 years, and a enjoyed the tenure within the mainstream civil service guidelines supervised under the office of the Head of Civil Service.

“His re – appointment for a second term in June last year, was predicated under Section 9(1),(2), (3) of the 1999 Construction where the President is empowered to appoint any person into any position of authority regardless of the age bracket, and therefore prompted the second appointment through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation then what is the fuss about retirement age here?”

Muhammad noted that it is surprising that these unions and groupings are fighting a lost battle against the AGF and their sponsors are chasing shadows and leaving the substance.

“If they are not out for cheap recognition or hiding behind a questionable campaign of calumny to secure the AGF’s office for their kinsmen, they should have been more holistic in their approach,” he added.

