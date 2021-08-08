Metro & Crime

Northern Youth turban Meshioye as Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria

The Northern Youth Progressive Forum (NYPF) has honoured the Supreme Leader of the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity (ROF), Olori Francis Meshioye with the title of Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria.

Speaking at the turbaning and confirmation of the award at the weekend, Vice President of the group, Dr Abdulmalik Jamil said the award was in honour of his contribution in upholding the culture and traditions of Nigeria. He said the award was also in honour of his efforts in human emancipation, human capital development and empowerment of youth.

“We present you the award as the Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria, meaning the ‘shield and pillar of Nigerian youth’. This award was given to you as someone that is passionate at retaining and reforming the culture and traditions of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“We are not just giving you an award but we will continue to monitor you and see if you have actually improved on your dedication to us the youth. But so far you have not disappointed us and we have seen what you have done especially last year in the area of connecting with elderly and less-privileged people in the country.

“We see you as a mentor and a role model Nigerian youth. Today, as a confirmation of that award received last year, we are here to officially Turban you as the Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria.”

In his acceptance speech, Meshioye said the presentation of the award to him shows that Nigeria is one. He promised to support and empower youth and the old across the country.

