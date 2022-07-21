News

Northern Youths applaud Obi over visits to clerics, statement, nationwide consultations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

Members of the Coalition of Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (CAYPND), have lauded the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, over his visits to Muslim,and Christian leaders as well as elder statesmen in the country.

The youths further described as auspicious the ongoing consultations Obi is undertaking across the country, in his determination to sell his New Nigeria Agenda to prominent personalities.

It will be recalled that the former Anambra State governor had visited the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, at the church’s Canaan Land headquarters in Ogun State, where he was said to have shared his vision for a new Nigeria with the renowned cleric.

Apart from the visit to Oyedepo who is a prominent clergy in Nigeria, records show that Obi also visited the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, a few days back.

Speaking on the development, the Arewa youths said it was a testimony that Obi may pass (arguably) as the most serious presidential candidate contesting the presidential election holding in February, 2023.

To buttress their point, the youths said Obi chose to visit Oyedepo on his birthday to seek wise counsel from the powerful Christian cleric, arguing that other politicians would have likely organised parties, and other ceremonies, where hundreds of millions of naira would have been spent on vanities.

In a statement by its National President, Alhaji Mohammed Gwadabe, CAYPND disclosed that its support for the former Anambra governor, an Igbo man, was informed by demonstrable capacity to change the course of the Nigerian nation.

“Apart from his deep knowledge of the Nigerian economy, coupled with his shrewd management of resources, we dare to say that Obi is a highly-detribalised Nigerian, who views the nation as one entity, with opportunities for growth in all the states of the Federation.

“Nigeria is so divided at the moment along all the known fault lines, and we think that Peter Obi, the amiable presidential candidate of LP, is the answer that we need to our challenges, which include insecurity, youth unemployment, poverty, nepotism among others.

“We have also been following – with keen interests – his ongoing consultations with both Muslim, and Christian leaders in the country, and we make bold to say that only a focused, detribalised politician would embark on such salutary outings.

“This is more so that it is happening at a time that mutual distrust, religious intolerance, and other tendencies, can easily be felt and touched by Nigerians.

“It is on record that so far, Obi has visited among several others, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, renowned scholar and chairman Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen Ibrahim Babangida who accorded him a warm reception.

“Even when the presidential candidate of another party had said that the Labour Party and its candidate will Labour in vain, Obi responded calmly by assuring that, ‘there is dignity in labour’.

“We, therefore, enjoin Peter Obi to sustain the momentum of his consultations across the divides, especially on religious leaders of the different faiths, as that will continue to endear him to his teeming supporters, who are determined to elect him as President come February, 2023.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: ‘Only free, fair primary’ll resolve Abia PDP zoning controversy

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A governorship aspirant, Dr. Samson Orji, has disclosed that the contentious zoning of the governorship seat to Abia North and Central by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would only be resolved by free, fair and credible party primaries. He called on the party’s leadership to allow the primaries to be conducted without manipulation by allowing […]
News

N/Delta: Youth leaders give IOCs 3-month ultimatum, task FG on projects

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

The leaders of various youth groups in the Niger Delta region have called for an urgent resuscitation of moribund economic projects that would expand economic and create employment opportunities for youths in the region.   The youth leaders, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Council, also called on President Muhammadu […]
News

Zoning: You’ve moral obligation to defend your law, Anyim tells PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Secretary to the Government of theFederation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim said zoning, which is core principle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should not be jettisonedinnextyear’spresidential election. Anyim, who is one of the 17 presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP, told the party leadership that democracy as a system of rules […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica