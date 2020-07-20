News

Northern youths back Malami on Magu probe

MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Youths in the northern part of the country under the auspices of Northern Youths for Good Governance, have thrown their weight behind the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over the investigation of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

 

Addressing newsmen in Kano at the weekend, National Coordinator of the group, Bello Hadi, called on Malami not to leave any stone unturned in investigating the suspended EFCC chairman.

 

Hadi described the arrest and detention of Magu as a democratic progress that depicts the government in good light.

According to him, the effort of theattorney-generaltoprobeMagu wasdoneingoodfaithtocleansethe imageof thegovernmentinitsfight againstcorruptpracticesbyhighly placedofficials.

Hadi therefore advised the investigation panel not to relent in the probe until it reached a logical conclusion, adding that the action was in line with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari in fighting corruption, which according to him, “had become a deadly cancer in the country.”

 

He said: “We wish to throw our weight behind the Attorney- General of the Federation in trying to cleanse the image of the government in its fight against corrupt practices by highly placed officials.

 

“The current investigation going on against the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should be made to reach a logical conclusion and no stone should be left unturned in this regard.

 

“This action is in line with the agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in fighting corruption which has become a deadly cancer in the country,” Hadi declared. He further called on Nigerians to understand that no citizen should be considered above the law.

 

“We are aware that according to the Nigerian Constitution, every accused person is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty by a court of law.

Against this background, we are not pronouncing the former EFCC boss guilty, but we believe he must be investigated to erase all forms of doubt in the minds of Nigerians.

