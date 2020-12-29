Arewa Consultative Forum Youth Congress Arewa Consultative Forum northern Youth Council of nigeria
Northern youths demand Bishop’s arrest over ‘incitement’

…threaten to drag cleric to ICC

 

Northern youths under the platforms of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, described Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah’s Christmas message as an open incitement to military coup and insurrection.

 

Specifically, AYCF demanded his immediate arrest and prosecution, stating that the message credited to the Sokoto Bishop was treasonable felony against the Nigerian state. On its part, CNG threatened to drag Kukah to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his comment on Buhari’s administration.

 

The Arewa youths, in a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, called on the Federal Government to place the Bishop on special watch list for this open attempt to “set the South against the North in order to destabilize our country and further complicate matters.” The group also noted that it took exception to what it said was “Kukah’s latest role in devil’s advocacy, as the North struggles to restore peace and enduring security in the region and indeed Nigeria.”

 

Shettima said: “Such a reckless statement by Kukah betrays something much more sinister against both the North and the nation as a whole because Nigeria is at a stage that it requires responsible advice for attaining peace and stability, not deliberate attempt to mischievously compound our problems.

 

“If Kukah wants to play politics, he should not do so on the pulpit and he should keep the Bishop’s office aside and chose any Nigerian political party platform to contest for President in 2023 and stop all the pretences.

 

“We will not allow opportunists who did not make any contribution to scuttle the democracy achieved through our sweat and toil and the sacrifice of our liberty.”

The CNG said the cleric’s Christmas message is an attempt to destroy the quest for national integration by instigating violence through exploitation of cleavages of the nation’s religious differences.

 

A statement by the group signed by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, argued that Kukah’s statement was aimed at portraying the North in bad light and capable of instigating Rwandan-like genocide in Nigeria.

 

He said: “We at CNG are quite aware that targeting of any ethnic or religious group and singling it out for any negative action for all intents and purposes, is against both our laws and international law. “Such acts are the prelude to genocide and ethnic cleansing and, therefore, are actionable under international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as international criminal law.

 

We are also familiar with the provisions of the Rome Statute in this respect, as well as the processes and outcomes of the various international tribunals and courts from the Nuremberg Tribunal to the recent tribunals that tried cases related to genocide and ethnic cleansing in the former Yugoslavia, Cambodia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Liberia and other situations.

 

“We, therefore, give notice to Kukah and his fellow instigators and perpe- trators of all hate crimes, that the CNG is ready and willing to take matters to the ICC for redress where local remedies could not be provided against their irresponsible actions.”

