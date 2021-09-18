News

Northern Youths Forum carpets Fani-Kayode over claims on PDP governors’ defection

The Northern Youths Leaders Forum (NYLF), has expressed displeasure over claims made by Mr Femi Fani- Kayode during his recent defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC). The National President, Northern Youths Leaders Forum (NYLF), Comrade Elliot Afiyo ,while addressing journalists in Yola the Adamawa State capital Friday said, Fani- Kayode allegedly claimed to have influenced the defection of three PDP Governors to APC. He described Fani Kayode’s claim that he is in the process of influencing the defection of another three PDP’s Governors to APC as using his only available political weapon which is his tongue to fabricate lies.

The Forum takes seriously with unassuming exception, “his claim that Governors Ifeanyi Unwuanyi, Bala Mohammed and Sayi Makinde are on their way to APC through his influence”. Comrade Elliot Afiyo averred that “our nation is sinking and there’s need for patriots and advanced citizens to come together to rescue the nation, believing that the likes of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Bala Mohammed must be in the boat to rescue Nigeria in 2023”.

