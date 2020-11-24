Northern youths kick as court sends Ndume to prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume at Kuje Correctional Facility over his failure to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, before the court.

Maina is standing trial in the charges of N2 billion alleged fraud, but was granted bail by the court in the sum of N500 million with one surety in the like sum who must be a serving senator with ownership of property worth N500 million in Abuja.

However, after about six months in prison due to his inability to meet the bail conditions, Ndume volunteered and stood surety for Maina with a proviso to pay the Federal Government N500 million in case Maina bolts away. Upon his release from prison on the strength of Ndume’s standing for him, Maina for four consecutive times refused to appear in court without any cogent or verifiable reasons.

Ndume had told the court of his inability to locate Maina since he was released on bail. The court had given Ndume time to produce Maina, but the said time expired with the same excuse that he did not know the whereabouts of the accused. In a bench ruling, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang ordered Ndume’s remand pending the fulfillment of his bail bond which is a forfeiture of N500 million to the Federal Government.

The court also empowered the Federal Government to sell Ndume’s property at Asokoro in order to recover the said N500 million bail bond. Justice Abang added that Ndume shall be released from Kuje Prison once he is able to pay the N500 million to the Federal Government or if the prosecutor is able to dispose the property and payment made to the Federal Government. The court later adjourned trial in absentia of Maina till today.

Meanwhile, youths from the 19 Northern states under the aegis of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) have declared that it was a great injustice to remand Ndume in prison. AYF, in a statement, said Ndume should be granted freedom to enable him produce Maina.

The statement, signed by Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, stated that: “This is not the first time that a prominent Nigerian is standing surety for someone that would jump bail or refuse to appear in court.

“Moreover the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have what it takes to hunt down Maina if they really want to. We are aware that Senator Eyinaya Abaribe was a surety to Nnamdi Kanu who had jumped bail and absconded from the country, but the senator has not been put in prison. Why is Ndume’s case different?

“Is it because Ndume is not from the South like the judge that his own case is different? We are calling on the judge to reverse the order as Ndume is a true Nigerian who has been working seriously for the socio-economic well-being of the country and we believe his incarceration is in bad faith.

“We are of the belief that Ndume as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a prominent citizen should have been given enough time to produce Maina. “We are, therefore, appealing to Justice Abang to take a look at the person of Ndume, his political and humanitarian posture and give him a reprieve. He should be given more time to produce Maina.”

