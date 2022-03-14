Northern youths ‘ll shock APC, PDP if presidency is zone to South – Shettima

Alhaji Yerima Shettima is the president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the 2022 Electoral Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the 2023 presidential elections, why Nigeria needs a young president, insecurity ravaging the country, among others

What do you make of the 2022 Electoral Act that was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari?

It is what Nigerians have been waiting for, though it appears late, but it is better late than never. Everything in life has processes and it has a beginning and the beginning is exactly what he did. That is not to say that in future we will not demand that certain things should be corrected because we will continue to demand either laws or amendments of the constitution and existing laws or we push for certain laws that we feel will be for the better interest of this country. We expected the president to have done that much earlier than he did but it is good that he has done it at this time than never to do it at all. There are some developments that emanated from the signing of the law especially the clause that the president asked the National Assembly to amend but it has been thrown out by the lawmakers, what is the implication of such? The implication is that we must have a culture of consistency and as far as I’m concerned, Nigerians are happy that the amendment was thrown out by the National Assembly. For whatever reason, there is no need for Nigerians to go behind the door especially the lawmakers to come up with the bill again because we are supposed to put it behind and forge ahead.

Don’t you think that some of the federal and state appointees affected by this clause will not fight back considering the powers of the executive in Nigeria?

The National Assembly members must have it at the back of their minds that sovereignty lies with the people and it is the mindset of the people. So, they must do what the people want. They are there as managers and being a manager does not make you more superior to your bosses. Nigerians are the bosses under normal circumstances but, however, if they make an attempt to go beyond that, certainly Nigeria has come of age that there will be resistance from the masses, civil societies and whatever against what they are thinking of doing that affects the generality of interest.

Looking at some specifics of the Electoral Act, do you think that Nigeria is ready for the electronic transmission of results?

If at the beginning of early 2000, Nigerians don’t have GSM but to an extent, we are able to acquire it today, such that anybody can communicate freely. The poorest Nigerian has a phone to communicate and it is easy for him to text and reaches out, then it means everything must have a beginning. Yes, the beginning might appear rough and difficult but we have to start from somewhere. Globally, everywhere is on electronic system of electioneering and that is the reason why some of us are of the view that we need people who are soundminded to run affairs in this country. I honestly do not have serious issues with age but the fact of the matter is that, naturally, age also affects some of these things. When you have younger elements who occupy political spaces, then you can be rest assured that they can work side by side with other people globally and bring result to the country. But the moment you begin to have people who are still analogue and you put them at the helms of affair, we will always have the same results of 50 years ago. And that is why some of us differ and ideas differ in today’s world. We are in a global village and we need sound people that are digital to move side by side with their counterparts across the world. And that is one of the differences we are insisting on and saying that the right thing should be done. The old brigade should please find a place to relax or we will forcefully through all means practically tell them to go on permanent retirement.

APC seems to be settling for a southern presidential candidate while the PDP is still deliberating on the issue of zoning. It appears that there is consensus within the two major parties that the presidency should go to the south?

Interestingly, they are not the only two parties in Nigeria. So, if the APC or the PDP make an attempt to zone their presidential ticket to the south in the name of zoning, we will shock them. Zoning is a gentleman agreement and it is not bidding on anybody and certainly Nigerians will give their support to a party that does not zoned anything but allows competence to prevail at the end of the day because we must forge ahead. We must move on. So, the issue of zoning does not arise and I dare them to zone it to the south and look at the margin. At least PDP is not stupid. In fact, PDP is buying time to watch what APC will do. Let the APC do what they are doing then PDP will give them a surprise at the end of the day by bringing out a northern candidate, then we will see what happen. But my own side of the thinking is not about north or south but competence and youthfulness. Age must play a major role in deciding who lead us in this country. The defining factor must be a true Nigerian who has faith in the country and that is the person we are looking for.

The former governor of Kano State and other politicians have announced a political party that will form a Third Force. Do you see them challenging the APC and PDP in 2023?

In the absence of something better than what Nigerians expect, you can rest assured that you will be surprised that the third force may end up having the field day because if the right thing is not done certainly you should rest assured that there will be a lot of stampede in APC and PDP. They will form alliances and work with anything alternative to get the desired results. That is where I keep warning the two major political parties to be careful about this idea of zoning or no zoning and if they do that, may God bless them because Nigerians are quite informed, so determined to do the right thing this time around. Nobody can fool anybody with any political party, ruling or major opposition party. The right thing should be done.

As a body, has Arewa Youth made a choice among the presidential aspirants that have declared their interest so far? Certainly, we have someone in mind and at the right appropriate time waiting for him to declare, we will certainly give him the backup. The person has not declared …?

He has not declared and we are waiting for him to declare. Once he declares you can rest assured that we will endorse him and we will work tirelessly to ensure that it will come to reality. And side by side, we will bring the attention of our counterparts who we have been talking with over time to play a major role in deciding the fate of this country. Don’t forget we are a mass organization and we are not just all those organizations who will just spring up when elections are by the corner and begin to endorse people. We hardly endorse and if we do, we will go out wholeheartedly to ensure that we support the person. One of the qualities we have is that our groups will definitely work for a younger element not the old brigade and certainly we have somebody in mind. We are waiting for him to just move and we will give him all the support he needs.

Do you have an age bracket?

Certainly, we are looking at the range of 40 to 50s.

But the so-called old brigade has the right to vote and be voted for, is your preference for a younger element not disenfranchising them?

Certainly, we cannot stop them and even Nigerians cannot also stop them, they are allowed to contest. But certainly, a younger generation, who are today in their numbers constitute over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population will definitely be the determining factor for any candidate that would emerge. Don’t forget that we have better younger elements who are on board today and even as governors we have so many of them. A case study is if you look at the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, he is doing perfectly well and should he declare to run for the presidency we will give him the support. The moment he declares we will definitely work for him because he has demonstrated capacity. The fact of the matter is that there is this sentiment that he belongs to our generation and we will defend and protect our mandate.

The Republic of Benin has released Sunday Igboho from prison, what was your initial reaction and what should be the next step?

There is nothing like the next step and don’t forget that this young man was arrested and one would have expected that there will be war completely and the entire country will collapse but nothing happened. I’m happy to hear some of the words coming out from his camp recently that even if there is going to be a Yoruba Nation, it is not going to be through violence or through any gun. They will go through political processes which is their right because I believe in self-determination, if that is the popular demand of the South- West. But I believe we can still work together as one nation. This issue of victimization and marginalization is not only in the South-West, even we in the northern part of the country, but we have also been marginalized and we have suffered too. Then the issue of insecurity has marred the entire north. On a daily basis, we lost lives in hundreds but even at that, we remain optimistic that these are trial periods that we don’t have to run away from At one point the country was fair to all of us, what is wrong today in our present generation coming together to build a nation we can all be proud of. And to do that, the only way we have now is to ensure that we bring new order and do away with this old thinking, mindset, old generation, bring about the new generation that will think positively and have faith in the country so that we can build a nation we can all be proud of. I’m of the view that going out or checking out is an act of cowardice on the part of my contemporaries. I still have faith in the country and I believe we can work it out. So, he has seen a lesson that an arrest in the Benin Republic, everything he worked for just went out just like a cloud that is about to rain but the rain just goes off, no agitation and the people just moved on as if he never existed. Apart from a few prominent people who have been working to keep appealing on the part of the government and even the Benin Republic to ensure that he gets his freedom, which is what all of us wanted for him. And I’m happy for him that he is back and I’m sure this will serve as a lesson to him. Nobody is stopping him from his agitation but it has to be in a very civil way if that is what he chooses. But I’m of the view that, if I’m allowed to advise him, my advice is that he should still have faith in the country so that we can build a country we can all be proud of.

What do you make of Nnamdi Kanu’s case that is ongoing with his supporters saying that the federal government is using delay tactics to keep him in detention?

Well, like I said the followers who are on Facebook and bloggers from nowhere making the noise, he himself knows exactly where the shoe is pinching him where he is kept. I do not also think they are even working to help his family. Just a few days ago, I saw some postings going around that they have even dropped him as the leader of the organization, the UK chapter of the organization and that is the bad side of the whole struggle. However, I’m of the view that if he is allowed to go and given a fair hearing based on the allegations the federal government are charging him for and he is found not to be guilty, he should be allowed to enjoy his freedom. He should have a rethink and come to join us to let us rebuild this country. I don’t have a problem with that.

It appears ritual killings are on the rise in the country and the youths are largely the culprits?

It is a system failure and those things have been on for a long time until recently when it becomes so pronounced. I want the government to also look into that thoroughly because these ritual killings must to put on hold to address some of these issues. I commend the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) under General Buba Marwa, who has been wonderful and he has brought issues up and we can see resiliency and doggedness in his style of leadership. And that is exactly what Nigerians need now and he is doing really fine. I believe it is a matter of time, this issue of drugs among youths would drastically dropped down. All we need now is prayer and we need to pray for him, advise him and give him all the necessary support he needs so that he can achieve that because his achievement is for the country, not him alone or his family. But it is a good thing for the country because the issues of drugs abuses are gone to a certain level that one cannot even imagine. In every home today, you have one drug-addicted person or the other and we can’t have a society like this and produce better leaders in the future. So, this issue of drugs is one of the major reasons that encourage more crimes in the country. And for me, we must commend the leadership of NDLEA and we must encourage them to keep doing more. And Marwa should know that he is not alone in this fight that Nigerians are with him and we are watching his performance.

What is the position of the Arewa Youth on the issue of Abba Kyari’s extradition to the US?

Our position is that he should be given a fair hearing because gone are those days when we get carried away with media trials. Abba Kyari is there, let them give him a fair hearing. When we sense that there is certain injustice against him in the trial, certainly we will raise alarm because we are watching with keen interest. He remains one of the best despite all, he has demonstrated, done wonderfully during his day and we are all humans because anybody could have been framed up or set up and anybody can be a victim the way Abba Kyari is today. However, we are watching the trials and we demand a fair hearing for him. After all, the issue is a bailable issue. If he demands the bill, there is nothing wrong with granting him the bail while the trial proceeds. Let us not continue to kill our best each time they make mistakes as if he does not exist and we forget what he has done for the country.

As someone from the north, are you not worried about the state of insecurity in the country especially in the northern part?

With the level of insecurity and anybody who says there is no problem in the north is lying. That the issue does not get you where you are doesn’t mean that there is no problem. There is a problem and we want the government to be decisive in addressing the issue once and for all. It is not normal and the issue in the north is as good as a war situation. Despite the efforts of the security agencies but they need to do more. Some of us are of the view that we must encourage community policing for the intelligent gathering because in this whole issue we cannot just centralize it to the federal police and expect results to come up but they need a total collaboration. Of course, some states are doing well with the local vigilantes but they should be strengthened and supported so that they can complement the efforts of the federal police and other federal security agencies to give us the desired results.

Has declaring bandits’ terrorists helped in any way in reducing the level of insecurity in the north?

The problem is not about declaring verbally, it is about action. Is the government doing enough, I will say yes they are trying but it is not enough. They should do better than what they are doing. They should also know that they have not gotten it right. The strategy must be changed because you cannot do one thing over and over and expect to get a different result. You need to change the pattern to get the desired results and we must also go deep beyond the surface of those who are killing or kidnapping people to find their sponsors and deal with them so that it will serve as a deterrent to others who are giving them sympathy and solidarising with them.

