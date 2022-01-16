North’ll decide next president-Northern Elders

• Reject Zoning, wants Census postponed

Leaders from the North under the auspices of ‘Northern Leaders of Thought’, comprising mainly of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) rose from their meeting in Kaduna yesterday and rejected zoning of the presidency to any rejoin, saying only the best deserves the opportunity to lead the country.

They also said that Northern region holds the ace and will continue to determine who rule the country in 2023. The convener of the meeting, and leader of the Northern Elders Forum, (NEF) Professor Ango Abdullahi, disclosed this during his opening remarks at the gathering in Kaduna.

Apparently reacting to the statement credited to the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he is the kingmaker and wants to be a king, Ango Abdullahi said: “I heard that somebody was saying he’s the kingmaker and now wanted to be King. It is not that I want to be seen to be arrogant but the North has always been the kingmaker.”

The elder statesman admitted that the region is facing some serious challenges, saying: “We feel we have to converge here in Arewa House to discuss and exchange views and ideas on what to do in order to be out the quagmire. “As leaders of thought, we can offer something.

Today’s meeting is perhaps the first of its kind to see leaders from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF,), NEF, dozens of other groups to discuss the problems of the region. “Even though, we are supposed to be resting.

We shouldn’t be here. My generation has overstayed their welcome or is overstaying their welcome. Also speaking while delivering his keynote address, titled’ Rebuilding the North’, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed remarked that the presidency should not be limited to a particular region and that it should be based on competency and ability to deliver. Baba Ahmed, who had always been against zoning, said: “For the North, we cannot say it louder.

A Northerner should be voted President only if he is the best. Being Northerner is not enough. All Nigerians need good leaders but for us in the North, we will demand to see evidence that a candidate does not just want the power to fulfil personal ambition.

“We want to see evidence that those who want to lead us in future understand the roots of and solutions to our insecurity and poverty and distances from each other.

“We want to know how irredentism will be handled; how and when major changes in our structures and systems will be made to address popular grievances over the way our country should operate; how our economy can be re-engineered to achieve sustainable development and work for the rich and the poor equally, and how our young will be groomed to become productive, honest and patriotic citizens.

“We will demand to see an inclusive and competent team that will campaign with the candidate and transit with him into governance. We want a thoroughly Nigerian President, who will be as hard on the bandit as he will be on secessionists and insurgents.” The Elders also described those advocating for zoning as anti-democratic.

The Elders therefore concluded that the 2023 presidential election should be left open to every region of the country for the best candidate to emerge. A Communiqué, which was signed by Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee, and former Vice Chancellor, Plateau State University, Professor Doknan Danjuma Shenni, stated that the coming national census should be postponed because many Nigerians are presently displaced.

The Communiqué reads in parts: “The Fundamental rights of all political parties to field candidates of their choices, and the right of voters to freely exercise choices over who leads them cannot be compromised.

Northerners have equal rights to aspire to all offices but they must raise competence, evidence of personal integrity and commitments to the rule of law above all other considerations.

“Northerners should ignore provocative statements from groups in the South of Nigeria, who appear to believe that Democracy in which threats and hate campaigns are their hallmark or defining elements will work in Nigeria. North should vote for the best Leader.

“The Meeting notes the desperate condition of the economic existence of most Northerners, poses additional threats to security and the democratic process. It recommends that leaders should avoid pushing the population into deeper poverty and desperation with challenging economic policies and a lack of empathy.

Government at all levels should consider a form of the structured welfare system to alleviate poverty in the populace.

“The Meeting advises the Federal Government to postpone the planned 2022 National Census in view of the large numbers of displaced Nigerians and the proximity of the census to the 2023 elections.”

Part of the communique said: “The Meeting urges the National and States Assemblies to prioritize constitutional amendments currently being processed” and urges President Muhammadu Buhari to accent to the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, as this will improve the quality of elections, starting from 2023.

“The Meeting urges key Northern Groups to engage groups from the South to improve understanding, lower tensions and contribute to the creation of an atmosphere that allows all Nigerian to live in peace with each other”.

They also said, “The current state of insecurity in the North is unprecedented and unacceptable. While commending the efforts of the nation’s defence and security forces in rolling back sundry threats that have weakened the Nigerian State and made life almost valueless, the meeting advises the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors and Legislators to revisit and re-prioritize spending on security and addressing the scourge of poverty. We recommend the increase in recruitment of security personnel.

“The Meeting recognized that education in the region has never been more imperiled than now. Insecurity has exponentially increased the number of out of school children. School abductions closures and excruciating poverty have set back education in the region for many generations.

The Meeting calls on the state and Federal Governments to protect all our schools and rescue all our children from the hand of bandits, and insurgents.

“The Meeting notes the disconnect between citizens Versus Leaders: The Meeting observed the widening gap and disconnect between the citizens and their elected representatives as an existential threat to the security of this nation

. The meeting therefore calls on all strata of our leadership to reconnect with the citizens.

“The Meeting notes the widespread insecurity, poverty and discontent with the leadership has resulted in serious voter apathy that is unhelpful to our fragile democracy.

It calls on all Nigerians particularly the youth not to despair but to register to vote for a leadership that can change the fortunes of Nigeria.”

