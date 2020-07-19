Sports

Norway: Falcons’ striker, Ajibade, shines as Avaldsnes pip Arna-Bjornar

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Super Falcons forward was a stand out against as her effort steered her side to a home win in their latest Norwegian game

Rasheedat Ajibade netted the winner for Avaldsnes as they beat Ngozi Ebere’s Arna-Bjornar 1-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.

 

The Nigeria international has settled in well with the national team, having scored five goals in 22 appearances on her debut season since arriving from Nigerian side Robo Queens in 2018, reports goal.com.

 

The 20-year-old striker made a fine start to the 2020 Toppserien campaign after she netted in her side’s 5-2 triumph on July 4.

 

Following a 2-2 draw at Kolbotn last week, Avaldsnes aimed for a return to winning ways as Ajibade sought to find the net for the second time against Arna after a recent 2-2 preseason draw.

 

The FC Robo Queens product struck the winner in the 15th minute to inspire Dahle’s team to back-to-back home victories this season.

 

The first half solitary strike from the Nigerian was all the hosts required to condemn Remi Natvik’s side to the second defeat of the season.

 

Ajibade was in action from the start to finish of the encounter for Avaldsnes, while compatriot Ebere was missing from the tie for Arna.

 

The win means Lillestrom are second on the log with seventh points from three matches and they will travel to face Ajara Nchout’s Valerenga in their next Norwegian league match Friday.

 

For Arna, the defeat saw them sit in seventh position of the 10-team standings with three points from three matches and they will welcome Rosenborg in their next league fixture on July 25.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Lagos State Sports Commission donates palliative to SWAN

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    T he Lagos State Sports Commission has supported the Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) with the distribution of palliatives to its members. According to a release signed by the Chairman Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, the relief materials are basically food items which were made possible by the state’s […]
Sports

Okpekpe race organizers congratulate Olayinka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have congratulated Mr. Olaniran Olayinka on his elevation as the new Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank. As part of its reorganization process, Keystone Bank Limited (former Bank PHB), has announced the appointment of Olayinka as its new Managing Director/CEO. In a congratulatory message personally signed by […]
Sports

UFC: Usman hails opponent’s doggedness after win

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has hailed his opponent, Jorge Masvidal, for his doggedness following Sunday morning UFC 251 main event.   Usman retained his title in impressive fashion defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi in what was one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2020.   Masvidal was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: