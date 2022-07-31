Sports

Norwich beaten on Championship return

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Norwich made a losing start on their return to English football’s Championship on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 away to Cardiff in a match where both sides had a player sent off.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom of the table, but with many pundits predicting they will bounce straight back up.

They fell behind in the Welsh capital early in the second half when Romaine Sawyers scored on his Cardiff debut.

The Bluebirds, however, were reduced to 10 men when Perry Ng was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Norwich could not capitalise on an advantage that, in any case, lasted a mere 12 minutes before captain Grant Hanley was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Millwall made a strong start to the new season as centre-half Charlie Cresswell marked his debut by scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Stoke.

Hull came from behind to defeat Bristol City 2-1 thanks to Ozan Tufan’s second-half penalty and Jean Michael Seri’s deflected stoppage-time strike after Andreas Weimann had put the Robins in front.

Blackburn edged past QPR 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lewis Travis, with Blackpool defeating Reading by the same score courtesy of Callum Connolly’s ninth-minute goal.

Swansea came from behind to draw 1-1 away to promoted Rotherham.

Chiedozie Ogbene gave Rotherham, second in League One last season, the lead 16 minutes in before Harry Darling equalised before half-time.

Middlesbrough and West Brom also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

Isaiah Jones gave Boro a 10th-minute lead but West Brom boss Steve Bruce saw one of his new signings, John Swift, equalise five minutes after the break.

Wigan, the League One champions last season, gained a point with a goalless draw against Preston, who had Ched Evans sent off late on, while the match between Luton and Birmingham also ended 0-0.

Friday’s opening match of the new season saw Vincent Kompany’s first competitive game as Burnley manager end in a 1-0 win away to Huddersfield.

The former Manchester City captain was appointed as the permanent successor to the long-serving Sean Dyche last month following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

On-loan Chelsea winger Ian Maatsen marked his debut with the only goal of the game.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Itemuagbor brought Okpekpe to world’s map , says Shaibu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo state deputy governor, Philipps Shaibu has hailed Mike Itemuagbor, the CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the historic and world famous Okpekpe international 10km road race for helping in the state government’s drive to make Edo state a destination for sports. “I want to thank my brother Mike Itemuagbor who has brought the […]
Sports

EPL: West Ham up to fourth as Bowen double sinks Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham returned to the top four of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at home to basement club Norwich on Wednesday. Bowen’s double saw the Hammers go two points clear of London rivals Arsenal as David Moyes’s men posted their third straight league win. By contrast, this […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal v Tottenham derby postponed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Arsenal’s north London derby at Tottenham on Sunday has been postponed because the Gunners do not have enough available players to field a side. The Premier League said it accepted Arsenal’s request to call off the game, reports the BBC. “The decision is a result of a combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries and players on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica