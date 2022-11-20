Body & Soul

Nose rings: the new slay accessory in town

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE, Comment(0)

Ifeoma Ononye Hate it or love it, Nose rings are the latest slay accessory for young girls and ladies. It is like a conspiracy because it seems, if you don’t have a piercing on your nose with a shiny jewelry, then you don’t belong. Five out of every 10 girls, is spotting a nasal jewelry.

The conservatives have referred to girls who wear nose rings as sending negative impression about their personalities but, hey, it’s just fashion and whatever is trending is what fashionable ladies want. But, to get this look is for the brave.

Just like fashion is often described as pain, you have to endure a little pain to gain this trendy look. Nose rings have been in style for many years, but after a while, it seemed forgotten.

Lately, it found its way back in fashion and it is currently raving at the moment. There was a time nose rings were said to fit only straight and pointed nose, but lately, once you can take the pain, bold enough to wear it, then you are ready to slay. There are a few types of nose rings out there.

The most common in Nigerian fashion circle is the Nose stud, nose hoop rings and Septum nose ring. All requires one form of piercing for the rings to fit in. Though, there are magnetic rings that don’t require piercing. This is for those who are not brave enough to stand the pain of the pierce.

 

