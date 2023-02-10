News

Not all 36 govs are against currency swap – Edo govt tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

TheEdoStateGovernment has distanced itself from the comments and moves by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and some other governors against the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the state government said El-Rufai does not speak for Edo State and urged “guided utterances and inferences in such critical matters, especially in the heat of the political season.” The statement said: “The Edo State Government distances itself from the comments and moves by Governor Nasir El-Rufai and some other governors against the currency swap policy of the CBN).

“We are not a party to the suit instituted by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States against the CBN’s policy and take exemption to the claim by the Kaduna State Governor that the move by the three governments is backed by 36 state governments. “The currency swap policy, which is intricately linked to the cashless policy of the CBN, is aimed at promoting financial inclusion; preventing inducement of voters in elections; tackling corruption and money-laundering and checking ransom payments among other cashbased financial infractions.”

 

Our Reporters

