Not brushing teeth linked to mouth, stomach cancer

Re s e a r c h e r s in the United States (U.S.) have found that brushing teeth regularly could lower the risk of developing cancer of the mouth or stomach. The study by scientists at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in the U.S., tracked thousands of people for more than 20 years and found that people with a history of gum disease were up to 52 per cent more likely to develop oesophageal or gastric cancer later in life. Stomach and oesophageal cancers present as malignant tumours found in the tissues of the stomach or oesophagus.

Stomach cancer can spread through the stomach wall to nearby organs, such as the liver, pancreas or large bowel. The risk was even higher among people who had previously lost teeth, results also showed, the ‘Daily Mail’ reported. However, it raised concerns for the 45 per cent of people in Britain who already had gum disease and may be at greater risk.

A possible reason for the link was that poor oral hygiene and gum disease may promote the formation of bacteria known to cause gastric cancer, scientists said. Other findings on the relationship of gum disease and tooth loss with oesophageal and gastric cancer had been inconsistent, the authors said. Other scientists in previous studies had also found a link between bacteria commonly found in the mouth, such as tannerella forsythia and porphyromonas gingivalis, and oesophageal cancer.

The researchers looked at oesophageal and gastric cancer rates in 98,459 women and 49,685 men over at least two decades and found that during 22 to 28 years of follow-up, there were 199 cases of oesophageal cancer and 238 cases of gastric cancer.

However, the history of gum disease was associated with a 43 per cent and 52 per cent increased risk of oesophageal cancer and gastric cancer, respectively. Compared to people with no tooth loss, the risks of oesophageal and gastric cancer for those who lost two or more teeth were also modestly higher.

