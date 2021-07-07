Not once upon a time, The drunken hunter, and other stories

Children books written for African children are in short supply. Many children grow up on books by Roald Dahl, Dr Seuss and other giants of children literature who have created unforgettable worlds of wonder. But it is not our world, they don’t reflect our culture or even our climate. It is therefore refreshing to see children’s books like Abdullahi Ismaila’s Nana The StoryTeller which is completely original to our society, even our language. It is powerful to see his stories begin with, “Not once upon a time,” perhaps to underline the fact that they are not like those other stories, or to show that life is a continuum and nothing happens ‘once’.

Auntie Nana likes to gather children and tell them stories, fables actually, because all the stories in this collection are tinged with Magical marvellous realism, like the stories of Fagunwa and Amos Tutuola and Abubakar Imam’s incomparable Magana Jari Ce. It is no Arabian Nights Entertainment or 101 Nights however, auntie Nana is more concerned with teaching her audience a basic lesson of life; hard work, honesty and humility pays better than laziness, greed and arrogance. So she makes them help with the chores first before she regales them with her magical tales.

A famous writer of children’s books, Maurice Sendak, once said, “You cannot write for children. They’re much too complicated. You can only write books that are of interest to them.” Nana The Story Teller will no doubt fall under the category of “books that are of interest to children.” The language is ever so simple and the use of short active sentences makes it such a good read. They are quick tales, the type called sausage stories because something happens and another thing happens as a result, actions leading to reactions – mostly bad ones.

Nana is all about morals. The book has illustrations to make it easier for kids, and the series of questions at the end of each story makes it a valuable resource for teachers who want to use the book in class. Adults will find some of the stories very familiar, echoes of tales they have read or heard somewhere before, like folktales.

Indeed, The Three Greedy Friends could have been lifted wholesale from Imam’s Magana Jari Ce and translated. However familiar the stories may appear, it does not negate the essential pleasure one gets in reading them here again, especially with the local flavour that Nana the Nupe woman gives them. Each story teaches a moral lesson and so punishment is immediate, even severe, to ensure that the children grasp their import. In “The man who loved beautiful women”, we encounter a man appropriately called Aleye Awa, (seeing and liking) a village Don Juan who likes to pursue fair women even when he already has three wives at home. After a series of warnings to no avail, he met his comeuppance the day he took a strange woman home and made her his fourth wife. She turned out to be jinn and on the wedding night, she turned him blind, deaf and dumb.

The first story in the collection is about the seven friends who met a stranger by the river bank, and while six of them helped him pound some stuff but refused to eat the food, the seventh friend who refused to help in the pounding decided to partake of the meal. On their return trip, they met the same man at the bank of the river which has now flooded over.

He helped the six who helped him pound during that first leg of the trip but drowned the seventh, the one who ate the food of a stranger whom he didn’t help in the first place. Oh, if you want to know why we have soldier ants read this story. Again the moral is clear for children; do not take food from strangers; help those who ask for help and do not expect a reward for doing anything. The lesson of the third story, “The drunken hunter,” is morally ambiguous. A boastful hunter is cheated of his prize by a friend who got him drunk and stole his lion’s head to present to the king to marry the princess.

Unlike the rest of the stories, this one ended abruptly without a clear resolution. Did the palm wine tapper marry the fair lady under false pretences or did the hunter woke up to claim his prize? Indeed, Should anyone be allowed to keep a prize they won by cheating? Another popular folklore that’s included in the book is the Cinderella- like tale of a humble girl who helped an old woman by the river and was rewarded with wealth beyond imagining. Out of jealousy, Asibi, stubborn and spoilt, went to the same river to importune the old lady to give her similar wealth but she is pursued by wild creatures, proving that we do not all have the same luck, and there are no shortcuts. A story which will prove controversial is the one about a disobedient boy who likes to roam the nights.

Repeated warnings that night is no place for children, even for normal people, and that other creatures have equal claim to the dark, fell on deaf ears. One day he was pursued by a lion and no one will open their doors for him, not even his parents. It took the mercy of a friend to save him from imminent death. Are the parents justified in leaving him out for the lion to devour? Can a 10-year-old outrun a lion? How come the beast waits for the boy to have his dialogues with whoever is behind the door? But what is folklore if there are no inconsistencies? If the children do not sometimes think that animals can be kinder than men?

