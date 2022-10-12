Not only national grid, everything in Nigeria collapsing –Engineers

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) yesterday lamented the deplorable conditions of infrastructure in the country, declaring that not only the national grid but “everything is collapsing in Nigeria”. The institute said apart from the frequent collapse of buildings, road networks, national power grid and refineries, “there is a near system and moral collapse”. National Chairman, Akan Michael said these yesterday in Abeokuta during the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Power and Telecommunications, and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation.

The conference had its theme as: “Professionalism and standardization in rapidly evolving industries.” Michael said: “The engineering profession and practice in Nigeria are facing enormous challenges and we should not shy away from this truth. There is a near system and moral collapse. Our engineering infrastructure is collapsing with frequent building collapse, road networks collapse, national power grid collapse (seven times this year), national refineries, and industries in comatose, etc. “If this is true, notwithstanding other contributive factors, we must standardize our practice and operations in line with the global best practices and also benchmark our ideas and innovation with world standards. The effort being made to address and improve the system must be applauded at the same time.”

The chairman said the challenges facing the challenges rest on professionals, just like “the progress and we must take responsibility for every failure and success”. He added: “The growth of any nation lies with electrical and electronics engineering professionals, If a nation must progress there must be efficient and effective delivery of power, telecommunications services, virile transport and tech sectors, a productive industrial economy, and strong security agencies which are all run and supported by us.”

The Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Farouk Salim described the theme of the conference as apt, saying professionalism involves achieving high standards, excellence, capacity and quality in products and services. Salim, represented by Deputy Director Alewu Cherry Achema said engineering professionals should strive to achieve professionalism at all times in order to meet up with the fourth industrial revolution. Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration had spent about N2 billion on the provision of transformers for communities across the state. Abiodun, represented by the Special Adviser on Energy, Lolu Adubifa, said the investment in transformers was part of efforts to use energy in driving industrial growth.

