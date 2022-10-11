Not only National Grid, everything in Nigeria is collapsing, says NIEEE

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Tuesday lamented the deplorable conditions of infrastructure in the country, declaring that not only the national grid but “everything is collapsing in Nigeria”.

The institute said apart from the frequent collapse of buildings, road networks, national power grid and refineries, “there is a near system and moral collapse”.

National Chairman, Akan Michael spoke in Abeokuta during the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Power and Telecommunications, and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation.

The conference had its theme as: “Professionalism and standardization in rapidly evolving industries.”

Michael said: “The engineering profession and practice in Nigeria are facing enormous challenges and we should not shy away from this truth. There is a near system and moral collapse. Our engineering infrastructure is collapsing with frequent building collapse, road networks collapse, national power grid collapse (seven times this year), national refineries, and industries in comatose, etc.

“If this is true, notwithstanding other contributive factors, we must standardize our practice and operations in line with the global best practices and also benchmark our ideas and innovation with world standards. The effort being made to address and improve the system must be applauded at the same time.”

