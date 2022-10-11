News

Not only National Grid, everything in Nigeria is collapsing, says NIEEE

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Tuesday lamented the deplorable conditions of infrastructure in the country, declaring that not only the national grid but “everything is collapsing in Nigeria”.

The institute said apart from the frequent collapse of buildings, road networks, national power grid and refineries, “there is a near system and moral collapse”.

National Chairman, Akan Michael spoke in Abeokuta during the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Power and Telecommunications, and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation.

The conference had its theme as: “Professionalism and standardization in rapidly evolving industries.”

Michael said: “The engineering profession and practice in Nigeria are facing enormous challenges and we should not shy away from this truth. There is a near system and moral collapse. Our engineering infrastructure is collapsing with frequent building collapse, road networks collapse, national power grid collapse (seven times this year), national refineries, and industries in comatose, etc.

“If this is true, notwithstanding other contributive factors, we must standardize our practice and operations in line with the global best practices and also benchmark our ideas and innovation with world standards. The effort being made to address and improve the system must be applauded at the same time.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Stop stirring religious crisis, CAN cautions Muslim leaders

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned Muslim leaders who were in the habit of promoting violence and trouble in the country, to stop in order to avoid stirring up a religious crisis. A statement made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola yesterday in Abuja, expressed worry and disappointment […]
News

Why we decided to recruit 2,500 new teachers, by Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

The Osun State government has said it decided to recruit 2,500 new teachers to address the causative factors responsible for the state’s poor performances in external examinations. The government also explained that the state introduced the Board of Governors in schools to strengthen the supervisory departments of the ministry and relevant agencies. The Commissioner for […]
News

US VP, Kamala Harris, criticises Beijing intimidation in S’China Sea

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Vice President Kamala Harris has hit out at China during a speech made in Singapore on the first leg of a South East Asian tour. Ms Harris accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, which has been a regional flashpoint for years, reports the BBC. She said the US […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica