NOTAP seeks commercialisation of local inventions

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) recently organised a roundtable for patentees to discuss modalities for commercialisation of inventions and innovations in Nigeria. INSIDE ABUJA reports

T he roundtable was organized by the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) an agency under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), Abuja.

It was a one-day forum for patentees in Northern Nigeria to discuss modalities of moving their inventions and innovations to the next level of commercialization. Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, said the interaction became pertinent due to the numerous efforts made by Nigerian researchers, inventors and innovators that do not translate into products and services.

In his opening remarks at the event, Ibrahim said the forum was designed to address the various challenges faced by researchers, inventors and innovators in moving their research findings and to the market for the socio-economic development of the country.

He decried the current situation whereby over 90 per cent of the technologies that power the Nigerian economy are imported noting that the tide must be stemmed to save the nations scarce foreign exchange. Ibrahim observed that the rest of the world had long moved away from resource to knowledge based economy and Nigeria must not be left behind.

According him, the forum will also provide the needed synergy between researchers and funding institutions to create the necessary impetus that would ensure that Research and Development (R&D) outputs from the nation’s knowledge centres are moved to the market as products and services. The NOTAP boss revealed that the agency had, through its regulatory role of registration and monitoring of technology transfer agreements saved the nation over N79.6 billion naira that would have left the nation’s borders as capital flight.

Beyond that, he said, NOTAP has initiated various programmes and policies such as; the Local Vendor Policy, NOTAP-Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship (NITTF) and Upgrade of Chemical Laboratories in Institutions of higher learning and research institutes in a bid to stimulate indigenous skills and the development in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). He noted that there was need for researchers, inventors and innovators to protect their intellectual assets through patenting.

Ibrahim stressed that NOTAP had over the years assisted them to do that free of charge and as a result 65 percent of recent patents acquired by Nigerian researchers and inventors came through NOTAPs intervention.

The Vice-Chancellor Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, Prof. Mohammed Abdulazeez represented by the Director Research, Innovation and Development ATBU, Prof. Fatima Sawa, said Nigeria cannot make any meaningful progress without investment in research, science, technology and innovation.

She commended NOTAP for organizing the forum noting that it will help the nation in moving forward technologically pointing out that no one will develop our nation and it therefore behooves on Nigerians to support the patriotic moves by NOTAP to instill the culture of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for our much needed socio-economic development. She said a lot has been done in research and development but most of them are lying on the shelves without being deployed for use. In her view, the forum will help solve the issues relating to commercialization of outputs from research and development.

She said that o ATBU has a strong partnership with NOTAP and that the present North East Zonal office of the agency is domiciled within the university campus. She commended NOTAP for the establishment of the Intellectual Property Technology Transfer Office (IPTTO) in ATBU and the input of the DG in the institutions organized workshop on research funding for Universities in the North East noting that it has enhanced the quality and output of research work in the institutions in the region leading to increase in concept paper notes by researchers in ATBU from 6 last year to 32 this year.

8 In a goodwill message to the occasion, the Executive Secretary National Board for Tech nical Education (NBTE) Prof. Idris Bugaje, represented by the Director NBTE North East Zonal Office Bauchi, Hussaini Muhammed, revealed that the board recently commissioned an R&D exhibition centre where all the research efforts of technical institutions in the country are on display.

While commending NOTAP for organizsing the forum to sensitize patentees on the way forward, he suggested that government institutions responsible for co-coordinating and promoting research and development activities in the country should visit the NBTE R&D centre to identify and nurture commercialisable research efforts for the economic progress of the country.

In a presentation on Patent Protection in Nigeria, the Registrar Patent & Designs Registry, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Rabi Garba Sari, highlighted the various procedures for the registration of patents. She advised all those with inventions and innovations to make sure they secure them by applying and obtaining their patent certificates from the Patent Registry since according to her failure to do so may lead to the theft of their intellectual assets.

Director, Technology Acquisition and Research Coordination Department of NOTAP, Mrs. Carol Anie-Osuagwu who presented a paper on Intellectual Property Rights Exploitation, defined intellectual property as creations of the mind which includes works of art to inventions, computer programs to trademarks and other commercial signs.

According to her, these are product of human endeavour; intangible (non-material and non-physical), but valuable and original.

Osuagwu who described a license as an agreement between a licensor and a licensee granting the licensee the right to use the IP in a manner that does not infringe the rights defined in the Techagreement, said that licensing of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) will fast-track economic growth, reward entrepreneurship, promote competition and ensure that creative efforts are not copied by others.

She added that it will also protect consumers through ensuring product and service quality, encourage creativity, inventions and technological breakthrough and attract international investments into the country.

She noted that NOTAP supports and guides genuine IP holders who seek its assistance to exploit their IPs and also implements the Federal Government’s policies on Technology Transfer Agreements which has contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the nation.

She said NOTAP had actively promoted the development of IPR in Nigeria through the establishment of a functional Patent Information and Documentation Centre (PIDC), the acquisition and dissemination of more than one million technological data contained in expired patent documents from the world Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Geneva, as well as the establishment of 60 Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Offices (IPTTOs) across tertiary Education and Research Institutes in Nigeria.

She disclosed that NOTAP had received and evaluated 1079 patent applications from tertiary institutions in Nigeria and has facilitated the grant of 400 National Patents through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as at May this year.

The roundtable which was attended by representatives of the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SEMDAN), brought together, top researchers, inventors and innovators from both the public and private universities, research institutions and business associations in northern Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...