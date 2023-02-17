News

Notes: Lagos CJ approves receipt of cash payments, electronic transfers from public

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The Chief Judge of Lagos State Justice Kazeem Alogba yesterday approved the receipt of cash payments, alongside electronic transfers from the public. The measure is part of efforts to ease the suffering of court users towards filing processes at the Lagos State judiciary registries. According to a statement by Tajudeen Elias, the acting Chief Registrar (ACR), Justice Alogba insisted that the state judiciary is an integral part of the Nigerian Judiciary and holds tenaciously to the due administration of justice and the rule of law generally. The CJ advised court users to make use of the existing electronic platform for payments whilst the development was being dealt with. Recall that activities at the various court registries in the state had been grounded, with officials of the court declining to receive old naira notes from litigants and lawyers on the ground that their official bank is no longer accepting them as legal tender. Specifically, the account officials at the court registry in Ikeja High Court who spoke under the condition of anonymity said an attempt to pay in old notes collected by them into the government account was denied by the bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s unending nexus of ills

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sometimes, one wonders whether we are living in a lawless society. And what may have happened to our humanity. That we longer place value on the sacredness of life is appealing.   However, all the indices of a failed state are stirring us in the face, yet the government at the centre lacks the fire […]
News Top Stories

Pension investment in FG’s securities drops by N380bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

COVID-19 hinders employers’ remittances   Total assets now N10.57trn   The effect of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on pension fund investment by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).   The situation has seen investment in Federal Government securities drop by as much as N380 billion between January and April this year.   The total […]
News

Diri: RMAFC deducting Bayelsa funds in favour of Rivers unacceptable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday flayed the deduction of the state’s revenue by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in favour of Rivers State, following a high court ruling. Governor Diri said the hurried implementation of the ruling was unacceptable and subjudice as the state’s appeal was pending at the Supreme Court. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica