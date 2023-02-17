Notes: Lagos CJ approves receipt of cash payments, electronic transfers from public

The Chief Judge of Lagos State Justice Kazeem Alogba yesterday approved the receipt of cash payments, alongside electronic transfers from the public. The measure is part of efforts to ease the suffering of court users towards filing processes at the Lagos State judiciary registries. According to a statement by Tajudeen Elias, the acting Chief Registrar (ACR), Justice Alogba insisted that the state judiciary is an integral part of the Nigerian Judiciary and holds tenaciously to the due administration of justice and the rule of law generally. The CJ advised court users to make use of the existing electronic platform for payments whilst the development was being dealt with. Recall that activities at the various court registries in the state had been grounded, with officials of the court declining to receive old naira notes from litigants and lawyers on the ground that their official bank is no longer accepting them as legal tender. Specifically, the account officials at the court registry in Ikeja High Court who spoke under the condition of anonymity said an attempt to pay in old notes collected by them into the government account was denied by the bank.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...